How to get a visa to the United States in the 2024 lottery? Steps to follow

On October 5, the registration window for the United States Visa Lottery 2024 opened. In this process, 55,000 people from the eligible countries will benefit.If you meet the essential requirements to apply, you can now access the website www.dvprogram.state.gov and “upload” your information. The State Department, by the way, clarified that only through that site can the request be made.

Cuban Directory It proposes you to know the steps you must follow to achieve a correct request and in the indicated time.

The 14 data that cannot be missing when applying to the United States visa lottery

In the application process, your name and surnames cannot be missing, just as they appear in the passport. You should also take into account the following aspects. Gender, date of birth, city where you were born, country of origin, nation for which you apply, recent photos of you and your spouse and children.

Don’t forget to include your current address, the country you live in today, your phone number and email address.

Other essential elements are the highest educational level completed, your marital status and updated information about your children. In the latter case, it does not matter whether or not you plan to take them with you to the United States if you are approved.

Keep your data for the duration of the visa lottery application process

As soon as you “upload” all your data to the system, a confirmation screen will appear with your name and a unique confirmation number.

This aspect is fundamental, save the information so that you can see the status of the application as of May 6, 2023.

Until when can I apply to the 2024 visa lottery

The deadline to register in the current window is November 8 at 12 noon, Cuban time.

On the subject, the State Department warned that one should not wait for the last days of the term to apply. Why? In those final days the demand grows and the site may take time to load the information.

No application will be considered after the deadline indicated. Meanwhile, only one entry per person is allowed. Those who complete the process more than once will be automatically disqualified.