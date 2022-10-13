How much does an undocumented person earn in the United States in 2022?

Undocumented immigrants in the United States should be aware that average annual salaries vary by city and state. How much does an undocumented person earn in the United States? We tell you now.

The Center for Immigration Studies in New York reported that undocumented immigrants who work earn low wages with deplorable employment situations.

A comparison that demonstrates the above criteria states that in the construction sector, residents earn $40,400.00 USD per year. Those without documents earn $30,100.00 USD annually and overtime pay is low.

The entity Go Banking Rates analyzed a different behavior in US cities that host large Latino communities and numerous job opportunities.

Cities and states pay differently

The city of Chicago in the state of Illinois offers a payment of $52,497.00 USD per year. While in Los Angeles, California, $54,501.00 USD is earned annually.

Another Californian city, San Francisco, pays its workers an average of $96,265.00 USD in a year. The city of Miami, in Florida, pays $33,999.00 USD annually.

You cannot lose sight of the fact that the places with the highest salaries contain proportionally high rates. In addition to the large North American cities that are mentioned, there are other less popular spaces but with a favorable environment to live and work.

The city of San José in the state of California has a space for high-impact technology. It is one of the most secure territories in the entire country and has a large number of Latin Americans.

Jacksonville in Florida offers Latinos quality of life and Salt Lake City last year showed the lowest unemployment rate. In North Carolina is Raleigh with a promising economic advance. Two years ago it had its highest growth of companies and this has repercussions in greater employment options.