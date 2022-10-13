Holguín, Matanzas, Mayabeque, Cienfuegos, Santiago de Cuba and Havana… the protests do not stop

Cuba experienced another night of protests on Wednesdaywhen residents of various districts of Holguín, Matanzas, Mayabeque, Cienfuegos, Santiago de Cuba and Havana they took to the streets to demand the reestablishment of the electrical current. Calls for “Freedom!” were also heard in most of the demonstrations.

“The residents of Velasco, on the north coast of Holguín, came out to demonstrate energetically against the regime, to the unanimous cry of ‘freedom, freedom!'”, Dr. Eduardo Cardet, local resident and coordinator of the opposition Christian Liberation Movement (MCL).

“More and more people joined the peaceful march. The protest grew along the main avenue, congregating in the park, and then continued along the avenue to the House of Culture. Then the reverse route was made,” Cardet said of the situation in Velasco. “The people participated massively there,” he added.

The activist said that many young people and children participated, and described what he saw as “a village party”.

“We feel very, very happy,” he said, “and at the same time proud that our people have come out to demand, to claim rights, above all to claim freedom. It was a unanimous and definitive cry of freedom. Freedom of exchange,” he asserted.

In social networks, various users, including independent platforms Inventory Y CubaSpaceshave shared videos of other protests on Wednesday night.

In San Andrés, also in Holguín, the neighbors took to the streets with pot and brass sounds and also shouting “Freedom!”according to the material by Ismaray Bacallao published by Inventory.

in Matanzas, Cubans came out to protest in Long Beach, Zapata Swampand in Santa Marta, near Varadero. Shouts of “Freedom!” were also heard in those towns, “Turn on the power, dick!” and “Díaz-Canel, singao!”.

Yannis Estrada, co-founder of CubaSpacesshared pictures of saucepans in Hundred fires; AlamarEastern Havana; Health, Quivicán, Mayabeque; on the Faculty 2 of Medicine of Santiago de Cuba and in the Altamira neighborhoodat the head of the same province.

Likewise, the user identified on Twitter as Gitanita shared another cacerolazo in La MargaritaSan Nicolas de Bari, Mayabeque.

From that same province, but in Madruga, the priest Kenny Fernández Delgado, who has spent months criticizing the situation of poverty in the country and the repression of the regime to the town, denounced on Wednesday that they had been in the municipality for two days “at a rate of four hours with power and another nine hours without power.” There have not yet arisen blackout protestsHowever, the father denounced that he has been the target of accusations that point to him as an “inciter”.

“Sooner or later the people are going to throw themselves into the streets, even when I tell them otherwise, because the people pay much more attention to the hungry father, the blackout father and the father there is no water, than to me. I am not the provocateur, nor the inciter. look elsewhere“, wrote.

Almost a hundred protests have been registered in Cuba since last September 29despite direct repression and threats from the state media to apply the full rigor of the laws against those who decide to publicly expose their discomfort and hold the authorities accountable.

LThe Justice 11J platform has denounced 26 arrests for the demonstrations until October 3, but in recent days there have been others that raise the figure. Last Friday the group condemned that some of these people under arrest will be subjected to criminal proceedings through “direct attestation” proceduresthe expedited version of the summary trial.

Analysts consulted by DIARIO DE CUBA have considered that the social protests will continue to take place in the midst of a high level of rupture between the people and the Government in terms of legitimacy.

“The protests are here to stay, because if after a particularly repressive year, people do this, and not just because of the immediate, not just because they don’t have electricity, I think it is important to understand that they are here to stay. People have learned to stop being mere population and are beginning to be citizens“, considered the political scientist Armando Chaguaceda.

“The words of the protests are doubly significant: demanding the solution of basic needs shows that we have become rational actors who measure and criticize the management of the State and the Government based on their management and solution capacity. At the same time, by demand freedom and respect for rights, we are behaving as civic people and aware of what distinguishes us and separates us from the Government. East The return of the increasingly peaceful social protest is an apprenticeship in citizenship on the move. A guarantee of the democratic future“, estimated the Cuban historian and opponent Manuel Cuesta Morúa.