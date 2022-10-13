Hirving Lozano scores the first goal of the Champions League season against Ajax, from the Mexicans Edson and Jorge Sánchez

Chucky Lozano opened the scoring in the first minutes of the duel between Napoli and Ajax, for the fourth round of the Champions League.

Hirving Lozano opened the scoring with Naples in the game of UEFA champions league before him Ajax. The Mexican made a headed goal with which the Italian team took advantage in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Lush He started for the second time in a game of the UEFA champions league after he was also in the first match against Ajax, where he could not be present on the scoreboard.

The Mexican winger also added his fifth goal for Napoli in European competitions and the first this season, which also meant the three potential points to place them at the top of Group A of the continental competition.

Lush has not had the best season in the Naples in all competitions due to injuries and loss of play, in addition to the additions that the Italian team made this tournament were first class and increased internal competition.

In addition to leading the UEFA champions league, the Naples is leader of Series A with 23 units, two ahead of the Atalantawho is in second place.

Meanwhile, the Mexicans Edson Alvarez Y Jorge Sanchez were also starters in the game between Naples Y Ajax, but they suffered due to the level of Napoli, in addition to the fact that Sánchez was reprimanded after half an hour of play and could not win the individual duels.