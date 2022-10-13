He worked as a visa officer in the United States and now reveals the best tricks for the interview on TikTok

A woman who allegedly worked as a visa officer in the North American country revealed the secret to getting the interviewing consul to approve the visa.

With the phrase: “Why does the official deny you a visa to the United States without even looking at your documents?”, made it clear that there is a key for the process to be satisfactory. Everything has its origin in the interview and in the attitude that the applicant takes.

The TikTok account @argovisa, dedicated to giving advice on this important procedure, posted an explanatory video with several tips to keep in mind during an interview. Although the process of completing the corresponding form is very relevant, the key is in the moment of “appearing” in front of the consular officer.

In addition to the reason for the trip, the questions will be about what was reflected in the formso the recommendation is always to do it with information that can be checked. In the event that the immigration agent realizes that any response is different from what the application says, it is most likely that the visa will be denied.

The secrets to getting a US visa, according to a former official

Also it is usually recommended that applicants bring all kinds of documents and evidence to support their answers, whether related to their partner, work or any other aspect that certifies the reason why a foreigner is tied to their country of origin and how they will cover their expenses. Nevertheless, The former video officer stated that most interviewers do not take all this package of information into account.

But, then what is required for the visa to be approved? This was the expert’s response: “Visa officials don’t care about documents. What matters to them is the interview itself. They care about how you answer questions and whether or not you provide them with useful information to help them make the decision to approve your visa,” she said. He then urged all applicants to be well prepared for their appointment, so that they can answer questions clearly and convincingly.

Several of the users of the social network agreed with her, especially in that last tip, since they could corroborate it in their own flesh. “That’s right, I brought a lot of documents with me and I saw the officer refuse people in front of me,” said one of her followers. For others, however, the reality is a bit more complex, and they also offered their own experiences in this regard.

“What if the officer didn’t ask any questions and just denied the applicant?”“So, why ask for all the documents?”, “Basically they ask what your purpose is for traveling and they deny you”, “That was always my impression: that they don’t care much about the paperwork, but about your ability to sell yourself”, “In my case, the officer only asked me who I lived with, nothing more, and they turned me down”were some of the comments that came together.

The officer considered that the most important thing to get the US visa are the answers of the interview @argovisa/TikTok

Experts in this type of procedure have stressed on several occasions – also through social networks – that each case is different and that the interview, although it has elements in common, is adjusted to the particularities of each one of the applicants.

THE NATION