He was an enemy of Fernando Colunga, his family left him alone and Televisa mourns him

October 12, 2022 8:34 p.m.

Any good story has a hero, a heartthrob or simply a man who ends up taking the love, fortune or respect of the people. However, a villain is needed to make his life impossible, even if he is defeated in the end. That is the basis of most Televisa soap operas, but this time it became a reality.

The telenovela was ‘Amor real’, released in 2003 but based on a post-independence time in Mexico. The hero was nothing more and nothing less than the leading man of the time, Fernando Colunga, who played Manuel Fuentes-Guerra. After fighting, he ended up staying with his undying love but having to deal with various villains.

One of them was Yves Santibáñez, who in fiction was one of the three guilty of conspiring and depriving Manuel of his fortune, family and turning him into a fugitive from justice.

And paid karma in real life

The actor was Harry Geithner and from there, his life has taken a complete turn. He started working in the United States, leaving Televisa, and has even been recognized for his work several times. However, on the most important day of his life, his family was not there for him. It was his wedding and because it took place in the middle of the pandemic, none of his relatives could attend but his friends ended up showing up.