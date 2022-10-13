He resigned from the USA for El Tri, Oribe hit him, now he has no job

Peralta hit him, he did not perform in the Tri, now he is out of work

October 13, 2022 07:00 a.m.

United States and Mexico They were fighting for the services of the Mexican player, who at that time was one of the top figures in his position. Above all, El Tri wanted him because of how difficult it is to find a winger with power and technique in Mexican soccer.

Given this scenario, El Tri made efforts to take him to the Mexican team and put on the National Team. Michael Herrera He was the one who opened the doors of the Tri but in his first call he did not feel comfortable with the reception, with blows included, that occurs in the Tri, something that became a tradition in the national clubs.

That was the complaint Michael Ponce in his first training session with the Mexican team. Is that the footballer argued that Oribe Peralta He led the group to welcome him with blows, something that the winger did not like, as he expressed in an interview for Azteca Deportes. He also said that he hoped to fit in with the group, but he didn’t think he would be greeted that way.

What does Miguel Ponce do now?

The Mexican player ended his contract with the Club Deportivo Guadalajara, an institution that had him for some time. Chivas bet on the soccer player, even creating this problem of breaking tradition and signing a player born in the United States. But with Ponce nothing happened. This is how the end of the side, questioned in Guadalajara, was finalized.