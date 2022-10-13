“He planned a massacre”: what the trial reveals about Nikolas Cruz, the confessed author of the Parkland shooting

Drafting

image source, Reuters Caption, Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in October 2021.

The trial to sentence the confessed murderer of 17 people in one of the worst school shootings in US history entered its final stretch.

A jury of 12 members – 7 men and 5 women – began deliberation on Wednesday to decide the future of Nikolas Cruz, who on Valentine’s Day 2018 killed 14 students and 3 employees of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in the City of Parkland, Florida.

It is the deadliest mass shooting to come to trial in the US.

A trial in which the guilt or not of the accused is not in question, but the penalty that corresponds to him: life imprisonment or death.

The members of the jury will base their decision on the arguments presented by both the defense and the prosecution during the more than two months of trial.

In the courtroom there were also heard testimonies of relatives of some of the fatal victims of the shooting, who expressed their pain, their anger and their desolation to what happened in Parkland.

image source, Reuters Caption, Relatives and relatives of the victims had the opportunity to confront Cruz and express their pain.

image source, Reuters Caption, Many of the victims’ relatives have attended the trial daily.

For Cruz to be sentenced to death, there must be a unanimous votethat is to say, that the 12 members of the jury without exception vote in favor of the sentence in any of the 17 counts of homicide that he faces.

If this is achieved, the other charges would be considered “aggravating” in the final sentence.

If a unanimous decision to sentence him to death is not reached in either case, Cruz will spend the rest of his days in jail, with no possibility of parole.

image source, Reuters Caption, Cruz was arrested the same day as the shooting. In his confession, he said he was “sorry” for his actions.

At BBC Mundo, we tell you some of the details about Cruz’s life that came to light during the trial.

Alcohol as a “decisive factor”

Cruz’s main defense argument was based on the difficult circumstances in which he grew up.

Specifically, the attorneys representing the young killer focused on his biological mother and the effects her alcohol and drug problems had on Cruz’s fetal development.

image source, Pool Caption, Several witnesses said that Cruz’s mother consumed large amounts of alcohol during her pregnancy.

According to defense witnesses, Brenda Woodward, Cruz’s birth mother, “far exceeded” the threshold amount of liquor that doctors believe could impact pregnant women.

One of the medical experts who served as a witness for the defense said that “he had never seen a pregnant woman drink so much liquor.”

With this, the defense tried to show that the shooting had been result of “inevitable” mental problemsa consequence of a condition known as fetal alcohol syndrome.

“Their fate was sealed from the womb, and in a civilized, humane society, do we really kill people who are brain damaged, mentally ill, broken?” attorney Melissa McNeill asked in her closing arguments.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The defense based its arguments on the mental health problems of Nikolas Cruz.

Cruz was adopted immediately after his birth, in a private agreement between the adoptive parents, Roger and Lynda Cruz, and the biological mother.

Roger Cruz died of a heart attack when he was 5 years old and, according to what was said during the trial, his adoptive mother was overwhelmed to raise Cruz and her brother alone.

Nikolas Cruz was not an easy child, as official documents reveal.

He was diagnosed with depression, attention deficit hyperactivity syndrome, emotional behavior disability, among others, records from the Department of Children and Families show.

The mother also told agency officials that Cruz had obsessive-compulsive disorder and temper issues.

Lynda Cruz died in November 2017, six months before the shooting.

For defense attorney McNeill, a death sentence “will not change anything” and “will not bring the victims back.”

The interviews

Since the defense argument was based on Cruz’s mental fitness, the prosecution subpoenaed forensic psychiatrist Charles Scott and neuropsychologist Robert Denney to testify.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz said Cruz should be sentenced to death.

The two were able to interview Cruz on separate occasions, and the prosecution played recordings of those conversations during the trial, which is unusual since mass shootings like the one in Parkland usually end in the death of the killer rather than in court.

Cruz is seen saying that he had thought about carrying out the shooting for “a long time” and that he had used videos of previous shootings, such as the one from the Columbine school (1999) or the one from Virginia Tech (2007) to train himself.

“I studied multiple murderers and how they did it, their plans, what they had and what they used,” Cruz, who appears handcuffed in the videos, is heard saying calmly.

image source, Reuters Caption, Some of Cruz’s writings featured racist insignia.

About the night before the shooting, Cruz told investigators that he hadn’t been able to sleep, imagining what the recoil of the semi-automatic rifle he used in the shooting would feel like.

In his closing arguments, prosecutor Michael Satz said, “It has been said that what someone writes and what someone says is a window into a person’s soul.”

“Some of the statements the defendant wrote on his YouTube account were: ‘No mercy, no questions asked. I am going to murder children. I would love to see families suffer.'”

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Prosecutor’s Office presented transcripts of comments that Cruz had posted on YouTube before the shooting, in which he speaks of “just wanting to kill people.”

“That requires planning,” added the lawyer, “it is anticipating not only imposing pain” on the victims, but “anticipating how pain, fear and death are going to affect families.”

The jury is expected to make a decision in the coming days.