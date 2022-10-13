He let them see that in Champions “there is nothing to do”

2022-10-13

Xavi turns the page and forgets these two weeks to be forgotten in the Champions Leaguewhere they are on the verge of elimination after a loss and in a draw at home against Inter de Milan. Focuses on the Barcelona.

SEE MORE: Mission Impossible? What does Barcelona have to do to avoid going to the Europa League again?

“Last year we didn’t make it, this year they were our mistakes. We can have a great season”, the coach insisted at various points in the speech he had with them.

The coach urged them to recover through this Sunday’s game in which they visit the Bernabéu, a stadium where they achieved a spectacular 0-4 the previous season. He highlighted the importance of the match to continue leading the table in the domestic competition.