He let them see that in Champions “there is nothing to do”
2022-10-13
Xavi turns the page and forgets these two weeks to be forgotten in the Champions Leaguewhere they are on the verge of elimination after a loss and in a draw at home against Inter de Milan. Focuses on the Barcelona.
“Last year we didn’t make it, this year they were our mistakes. We can have a great season”, the coach insisted at various points in the speech he had with them.
The coach urged them to recover through this Sunday’s game in which they visit the Bernabéu, a stadium where they achieved a spectacular 0-4 the previous season. He highlighted the importance of the match to continue leading the table in the domestic competition.
According to Brand, Xavi he was also honest with the players. He told them that in the Champions League they have nothing to do after the draw at home against Inter. “He did not want to mislead his players because the chances of Inter playing at home against Viktoria Plzen are practically nil. But the world doesn’t end with the Champions League and that’s what he told his players: We have to fight for the other titles we can win. And if we achieve it, it will be a good campaign”, said the coach.
Jules Koundé is the player who will recover for the match against real Madrid. I will surely enter the position of Pique who made a lot of mistakes against the Inter. still injured Ronald Araujo, Christensen, bellerin Y memphis depay.