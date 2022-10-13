Entertainment

He got shot in the butt. Gabriela Spanic could end up on the street

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Gaby Spanic
Gaby Spanic

Gabriela Spanic is one of the most beloved actresses and one of the most rumored, since it is said that she has a strong character, the same one that would have brought her many problems in the productions in which she has worked.

But he is currently in the eye of the hurricane due to the dispute he has with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who would have won him in all instances, so now it is the actress who would have to pay a lot of money.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

HE SHINED WITH BIBY GAYTÁN AND HIS END WAS TERRIBLE. NOW TELEVISA CRIES HIS DEPARTURE

THE LIFE LESSON THAT EDUARDO CAPETILLO WOULD HAVE BEEN GIVEN AND NOW HE IS HUMBLE

As reported by the communicator: “according to what was agreed by the judge, who in 2020 ordered Spanic to cover the amount of 374 thousand Mexican pesos for all expenses and costs related to said process” and according to his lawyer in case he cannot comply with the payment of that money she would have to sell her properties and valuables.

Gabriela Spanic would be seized

The payment, according to Gustavo Adolfo Infante, will be delivered to a foundation for children with cancer, so he will not see a penny; but that he is happy because this is a victory for freedom of expression.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Thalía celebrates in the most moving way the 15 years of her daughter Sabrina Sakaë

5 days ago

Luis Miguel’s daughter shows her beautiful legs and turns on social networks

1 week ago

Shakira’s new bodyguard draws attention on social networks

7 days ago

This is the millionaire amount that Fernando Colunga earns for being the heartthrob of soap operas

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button