He got shot in the butt. Gabriela Spanic could end up on the street

October 13, 2022 06:01 a.m.

Gabriela Spanic is one of the most beloved actresses and one of the most rumored, since it is said that she has a strong character, the same one that would have brought her many problems in the productions in which she has worked.

But he is currently in the eye of the hurricane due to the dispute he has with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who would have won him in all instances, so now it is the actress who would have to pay a lot of money.

As reported by the communicator: “according to what was agreed by the judge, who in 2020 ordered Spanic to cover the amount of 374 thousand Mexican pesos for all expenses and costs related to said process” and according to his lawyer in case he cannot comply with the payment of that money she would have to sell her properties and valuables.

Gabriela Spanic would be seized

The payment, according to Gustavo Adolfo Infante, will be delivered to a foundation for children with cancer, so he will not see a penny; but that he is happy because this is a victory for freedom of expression.