Gerard Hammered is portrayed in the memes of the Barcelona

Gerard Piqué’s mistake in Nicolò Barella’s goal, Inter’s first. (Photo: Movistar).

Barcelona is on the verge of elimination from the Champions League in the group stage for the second consecutive year. The azulgrana team drew three-three with Inter Milan at the Spotify Camp Nou on October 12 and will have to win the two remaining games and hope that the Italians do not beat Viktoria Plzen at San Siro the next day (something that seems little likely) or Bayern in the latter.

The truth is that it could have been worse because the Barça team was about to lose and was saved in discount time with a goal from Robert Lewandowski and a stop Marc-André ter Stegen. It was a pretty poor match for the azulgranas, who also made several huge mistakes.

The most notorious was Gerard Piqué’s in Inter’s first goalnoted by Nicolo Barella. The Catalan central defender, who returned to the starting line-up due to Barça’s large number of casualties in defence, first broke the offside position and then inexplicably let the ball pass, thinking that there was no opponent behind him. As always happens in these types of cases, The ruling did not go unnoticed on social networks and the memes left the Barça 3 portrayed.

“I hammered explaining to him to Laporta why the salary should not be lowered”.

But the new European debacle of Barça generated many more jokes on Twitter and not only with Piqué as the protagonist. The truth is that none of the Catalan defenders was too lucky against Inter and Eric Garcia made another serious mistake in the second goal of the Nerazzurrinoted by Lautaro Martinez.

The taunts of the tweeters they also went to the bench, since Xavi is on his way to failing in the Champions League with Barça for the second consecutive year. Many fans remembered the comparisons with Zinedine Zidanein which the culé does not come out too well.

La Xavineta was also the target of memes after the match. And it is that he does not finish carburizing either with the levers and the millionaire signings.

As we said, Barça still has slight options to qualify, but the ghost of the Europa League has reappeared and it is quite likely that he will return for the second consecutive year to the second continental competition. The previous season, moreover, did not go too well and was eliminated against Eintracht Frankfurt.

VIDEO | Xavi, in the headlines: “When a player fails, I failed as a coach”

