From behind, the granddaughter of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez raises the temperature in the gym

“El Puma” José Luis Rodríguez is the father of Liliana, Lilibeth and Génesis Rodríguez. The first two of his daughters are the result of his marriage to Lila Morillo, with whom he was married for 20 years, from 1966 to 1986. The artist is also a grandfather since Liliana has a daughter named Galilea López Morillo.

Galilea López Morillo, 26, has talent in her blood since, in addition to being the granddaughter of her José Luis Rodríguez, her mother Liliana Rodríguez, followed in her father’s footsteps and today is a renowned Venezuelan actress and singer.

Although the relationship with Liliana Rodríguez, like that of Lilibeth, her aunt, with the Venezuelan singer is getting worse every day, Puma has managed to get ahead and not look at what the women of his first family do and recently in Argentina he showed that he is full of life after struggling a lot in recent years. the grandfather of Galilee he excelled cooking his first asado in the country where he is a jury member of Sing with me now.

Recently, Galilea Lopez Morillo made it clear that she is one of the most beautiful girls on social networks and that, like the talent in her veins, she carries the beauty of the women in her family. El Puma’s granddaughter shone through her Instagram stories doing what she likes most about her: her training routine.

With their sports outfits, which give glamor to physical activity and in the weight room, Galilea Lopez Morillo He stole the sigh of his more than 94 thousand followers on the little camera’s social network.