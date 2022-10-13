Framber is ready for an “exciting” duel against Castillo
HOUSTON – Puerto Rican Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was tasked with putting Framber Valdez in his place when the pitcher showed up at Minute Maid Park in July with deadlocks similar to those of fellow countryman Luis Castillo.
Valdez got his hair done before traveling to Los Angeles for his first All-Star appearance. Days later, Castillo was traded to the Mariners. And now, both Dominicans will meet from the hill of Minute Maid Park on Thursday, in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.
“He was giving interviews when I said, ‘Are you wanting to be like Castillo?’” Maldonado joked. “’I thought you wanted to be the left-handed version of Castillo.’ Now it is curious that they are going to face each other. Two Dominicans who may be partners in the [World Baseball Classic]. It is always good to see two Latin Americans facing each other. I think they will feel the same when they come out.”
Valdez will be making his ninth career playoff start, while Castillo is coming off a dominant outing against the Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series, pitching 7 1/3 scoreless stretches last Friday at Toronto.
“I think he’s a great pitcher,” Valdez said. “It has improved a lot. I think we all agree on that. He is a guy with good control. But on the other hand I feel very good with my command too. I think I’m also a very good pitcher. I know how to control myself out there. We’ll see what happens”.
Valdez started five games in last year’s postseason, including two in the World Series, in which he allowed 10 runs on 12 hits in 4 2/3 stretches. The left-hander had ups and downs in the playoffs, peaking in Game 5 of the ALCS at Fenway Park, when he allowed one run on three hits in eight innings against the White Sox.
“Continue to do what I did in those starts. With the bad ones, I think I have to focus a little more,” Valdez said. “My plan is to go out and throw a lot of strikes and try to stay in the zone. Trust my pitches and my team.”
Valdez doesn’t expect to be nervous Thursday. His ability to control his emotions is something that has raised his level recently.
“But I will definitely be excited,” he confessed. “It’s one of those things that not every team gets to experience, being in the playoffs every year. Fortunately, we’ve been here for the last couple of campaigns. But it is a moment that you should cherish and enjoy.”