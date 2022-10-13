Foreign Minister: It is urgent to send troops to Haiti

Roberto Álvarez, Minister of Foreign Affairs, considers crucial, for the evolution of events in Haiti, the speed with which countries respond to the request for the deployment of foreign forces to attend to the humanitarian crisis in that country.

Regarding the Dominican government, he indicated that it will continue to do everything in its power to “respond to the very serious situation in Haiti.”

Alvarez spoke as a guest speaker at the American Chamber of Commerce luncheon yesterday.

“The request calls for bilateral armed forces offered on a voluntary basis,” the foreign minister said, adding that “the Haitians and the countries that are willing to support them have yet to determine the international legal framework and nodal operational aspects for the deployment of these forces.”

In any case, the foreign minister warned that “it is now the experts who have to say, decide, analyze and determine with the Haitian government exactly what the real needs are in order to pacify the country.”

Álvarez reflects on the serious social and political situation that is afflicting Haiti, pointing out that what is urgent now is “that they go now, as soon as possible.”

He highlighted the attention that the Dominican Republic is receiving at the international level, under the government headed by Luis Abinader, with the creation “of a new image for the country in the world.” “In some aspects we have exceeded the vision of the foreign policy program that we outlined. In others, we still have a long way to go,” he assured.

He pointed out that activism was carried out before all international forums to sensitize high-level actors, such as the UN Secretary General and several representatives of member countries of the organization’s Security Council on the Haiti situation. “This activism has served for key countries to consider the Dominican Republic as an essential partner and ally to advance the peace and development agenda in the neighboring country,” he said.

But this proactivity led to the Dominican Republic being chosen as the next venue for the tenth Summit of the Americas in 2025. This conclave will be accompanied by the Business Summit of the Americas, which brings together the most important private sector actors in the hemisphere .

Abinader Advances

Álvarez indicated that, in the process of respect for democratic values ​​and human rights, the country’s institutions were defended to “avoid the derailment of the 2020 electoral calendar.”

“True to this political struggle, the government of President Abinader has guaranteed the independence of the Public Ministry and the Judiciary, has fervently supported the fight against impunity and corruption; It has materialized a transparent and open government management, in which freedom of expression is respected and the widest diversity of opinions is heard, ”he added.

He said that this local policy projects the democratic values ​​of the country’s Constitution at the international level. “Today we are a regional reference in terms of transparency, open government and active defense of human rights,” said the foreign minister.

“This has been an important narrative in the forging of the new image of the country that has allowed it to credibly present a candidacy to the Human Rights Council, an important United Nations body,” he said.

There will be discussion of the case at the UN

The UN Security Council is scheduled to discuss Henry’s request in the coming days. In a letter to the council on Sunday, seen by The Associated Press, UN Secretary-General António Guterres offered several options, including a quick reaction force.

It was unclear whether the UN or individual countries, or both, would send troops under that plan.

On Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US government is reviewing Henry’s request with other countries “to determine how we can best help remove restrictions on the security of medical and humanitarian measures designed to stop the spread of cholera.

The industrialists express themselves

A worry.

The escalation of violence in Haiti is an issue that worries the business class and different sectors of the country, which have already supported the border protection measures promoted by the government.

Celso Juan Marranzini, president of the Association of Industries, considers that it is “a worrying issue for the business sector and the entire country, “because it is an issue that has become a humanitarian crisis.”