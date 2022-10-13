Florinda Meza denies having a millionaire fortune after the death of Chespirito

Florinda Meza denied that the royalties she receives, since Roberto Gómez Bolaños “Chespirito” passed away, have made her a millionaire fortune, as was recently said, assuring that the actress who gave life to “Doña Florinda” had a bank account. 20 million dollars approximately.

The widow of “Chespirito” was captured at the airport in Mexico City and different media took advantage of the occasion to ask her if it was true that the royalties left by the programs that Gómez Bolaños created, during the seventies and eighties, such as “El chavo del ocho”, “El chapulín colorado” and “Espirito” generated millionaire profits.

Florinda Meza denies alleged lawsuit against Shakira Florinda Meza shares the bikini photo that Chespirito took of her Florinda Meza asks for clarification of doubts about the biographical rights of “Chespirito”

At the meeting, the actress indicated that nothing that was said was true and that not even selling her two properties, the houses she has in Cancun and Mexico City, could she collect an amount of money like that indicated.

“I could never collect that amount,” he assured and joked with the rumor, expressing: “I wish it were true, name, how barbaric… What a big nonsense!”

fifteen Photos The creator of characters such as Chespirito, El Chapulín Colorado and El Chavo del 8 died surrounded by his family in his home.

But what was most surprising was another of the comments Meza made, stating that she did not live in a wealthy area of ​​Mexico City, such as the Pedregal and Las Lomas neighborhoods, instead, her home is located in a from the vicinity of the Del Valle neighborhood, which he called a “proletarian neighborhood.”

In addition to talking about the royalties she now receives, she also explained that not even in her best days as an actress did she earn a surprising amount of money, since the highest salary she received for filming an episode was 10,500 pesos.

“The most I earned for a chapter was 10,500 pesos, and at the very end, but pesos. If they had paid us even 10 thousand dollars per chapter, I would be a millionaire, ”she considered.

Finally, he expressed himself positively about both María Antonieta de las Nieves “La Chilindrina” and the son of “Chespirito”, Roberto Gómez Fernández, who recently reconciled, as the actress will give her testimony in her father’s bioseries. Meza said that it was not a relationship because there was no conflict between them, since he had been educated by Roberto and that prevented him from fighting with a lady like “La Chilis”.