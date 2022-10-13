Family and Community Medicine, an undervalued specialty

María Fernández, former president of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (semFYC), has valued Health and her specialty over the last 40 years. In addition, she has contributed her congratulations to the magazine EL MÉDICO for her 40th birthday.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of EL MÉDICO, could you take stock of your specialty over the last 40 years? What achievements have been achieved?

The balance of Family and Community Medicine of these 40 years gives to talk for a long time, so I probably left something in the pipeline. Family and Community Medicine emerged back in the 1980s and even then we had to fight hard to achieve Primary Care based on criteria of accessibility, longitudinality and comprehensiveness in which the community approach from families was a fact. This idea has been growing little by little until it became a highly recognized specialty outside our borders. This was the case despite the fact that we had to battle with some fellow travelers, not because they were not adequate in their training, but because we understood that the MFyC via MIR was the most appropriate way to apply for places that would facilitate quality PC.

Regarding SemFYC, what began as the seed of a company of 2,000 members has become a company with high international projection. It has established itself as the leading scientific society in the health world, a benchmark for Family Medicine and PC, with 22,000 members. And that has an impact on Family and Community Medicine itself because we have managed to be present in the decisions of health administrations, contributing the point of view of doctors. And there arises the recognition of the specialty as the only way to carry out specific training in General Medicine in our country, which began to be compulsory from January 1995 throughout the European Union.

The title of medical specialist in MFyC was recognized and the specialized training program via MIR is the only training route that allows practicing in Spain in the National Public System. In 2002, moreover, the program went from three to four years via MIR.

However, in the last ten years, despite the struggles and insistent claims by family doctors and pediatricians, through the AP Forum, we have seen how after COVID-19 it has been put on the table that this reality that we were anticipating was now practically impossible to save: FCM is becoming a specialty that is undervalued and unwanted by medical students.

Currently, it is difficult to carry out continuous training, attend congresses; there are no substitutes, we do not have adequate quotas to be able to train our residents…

It is important that the relevance and importance of MF be recognized from the University, so we should start teaching our students what it means to be a family doctor with a more general view of Medicine. And for this we need to create departments in the universities of Spain. Although it does not exist in practically any of them, it does exist as a training area but only on some occasions given by family doctors themselves.

With regard to achievements, it is noteworthy that as a society we have been growing and expanding throughout the national scene, but also internationally, until we became the leading scientific society in the health world and a benchmark in the field of MF and AP. In addition, we are increasingly present and we are a reference for the health administration, with participation in Congress, the Senate, the Reconstruction Table during the pandemic, in which the MF has been heard through semFYC.

On the other hand, we family doctors have also begun to be a reference point at the time of chronicity in a world whose future is going to require more attention to an older population, with many chronic patients where the interrelation between continuity of care and hospital is a priority.

Another of semFYC’s achievements has been to permeate health centers and MF with research. We are pioneers in European projects and also in scholarships to promote research at this first level, something that we believe is very relevant.

On the other hand, we have some values ​​that lead us to work independently of the pharmaceutical industry. And that independence is maintained in the content of our courses and the training we give to all our partners. That does not mean that there is no relationship with the industry. Quite the contrary: we understand that the role of the industry is very important in the health world, but always based on scientific evidence.

What has EL MÉDICO contributed to the health panorama?

The DOCTOR has been accompanying us in the growth of the specialty and has helped us make that prestige visible through its pages. On the other hand, in terms of recognition as a society, this Magazine has been supporting us, publishing our activities and participating in some course.

The media that work in the health sector have a lot to say to value the actions that the specialties carry out, as well as to make them known to the health system workers.

Congratulations to EL MÉDICO Magazine

I want to congratulate El MÉDICO Magazine for its work over all these years, as well as for valuing the specialty of Family and Community Medicine, something that we still need to be more effective given the situation we find ourselves in. Also for the work that has been done together with semFYC, transferring all the work that we have been doing.