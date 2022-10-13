European Space Agency calculates when the end of the world will be

In recent years we have had to live through everything, from a pandemic, which has claimed the lives of thousands and thousands of people around the world, to some natural catastrophes, such as volcanic eruptions, large earthquakes and devastating storms or hurricanes.

This has caused many people to question if in fact, the end of the world is closer than you think.

About this issue, The European Space Agency (ESA, for its acronym in English), has given an answer to this question, attributing much to the subject, nothing more and nothing less than the Sun.

Let us remember that the Sun is a great star that our planet orbits around it, so it influences our life and day to day too much, without us sometimes realizing it and its relevance.

So taking that into account, ESA indicates that the end of the world will come just when the Sun enters a final phase.

On the subject, the Space Agency explained that at the moment, the Sun is in the main sequence phase, which corresponds to a moment in which the activity of the nucleus transforms hydrogen into helium, which generates brightness and heat, which which will not last forever.

This will continue to happen for about 10,000 or 11,000 million years. It will be then when the Sun will have raised its temperature in such a way that it will become a giant red star; then it will become a completely dim white dwarf star, which will make life on Earth impossible.

On the other hand, the Agency recalled that The Solar System is 4.5 billion years old. so the sun may be, more or less, in the middle of its cycle. As the end approaches, the heat of the sun will continue to increase, as well as the size of the star, and this will inevitably affect the Earth, since the high temperatures would end up evaporating the water until it becomes an uninhabitable planet. For this inevitable end, scientists estimate that there are about 8 billion years to go.

