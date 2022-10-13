Enough of lies; Yon de Luisa reveals the real situation of Zendejas with El Tri

Yon de Luisa / Alejandro Zendejas

October 12, 2022 11:54 a.m.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

The summons of Gerardo Martino with the Selection mexican It has been one of the most debated (and monetized) topics by the Mexican media. Some with arguments, others to seek controversy, have given their points of view about how important this call is.

Although it is true that Martino will have to make important changes to see a better performance in his team, he also cannot take unnecessary risks on players who have not yet been tested in the Tri. In the case of Alexander Zendejasthe player has been in a constant coming and going with El Tri, which has raised doubts about his call.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

While André Marín leaves FOX; Alberto García Aspe’s new work

Martino in trouble; puts his resignation to the Tri less than 2 months from the World Cup

louis yonaccording to ESPNstated that the decision would be entirely in the hands of the footballer: “In the case of Zendejas, the ball is in the player’s court, he will be the one to make the decision. The board made it clear to him that we want him with us, that would be our position”, commented the director of the FMF.

Why hasn’t Zendejas decided yet?

According to Yon de Luisa, it is because he is still thinking about his call-up with the United States National Team: “Alejandro Zendejas is on our radar, he has been part of our youth program and has grown up in the United States system. We have monitored and I have spoken with him on the phone. We will take it into account for the coming months. The truth is that the final list has not been decided, “he concluded.