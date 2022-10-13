Ecuadorian universities, out of the 1,000 best in the world in the Times Higher Education 2023 ranking | Ecuador | News

The Times Higher Education firm released its world ranking of universities for 2023 on Wednesday, in which higher education institutions in Ecuador were out of the top 1,000 places.

The firm explained that information from 1,799 universities located in 104 countries was taken into account for this list, making it one of the largest university rankings to date.

In total, 13 indicators were taken into account that measure the performance of institutions in areas such as teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international perspective.

“This year’s ranking analyzed more than 121 million citations in more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 academics around the world. Overall, we collected over 680,000 data points from over 2,500 institutions that submitted data,” he explained.

The United States is the country with the most institutions in the ranking with 177 universities, of which 58 were among the top 200. Mainland China also stands out on the list with 11 universities in the top 200.

The top ten universities in the world for 2023 are:

University of Oxford (UK) Harvard University (USA) University of Cambridge (UK) Stanford University (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (United States) California Institute of Technology (United States) Princeton University (USA) University of California, Berkeley (United States) Yale University (USA) Imperial College London (UK)

In South America, the University of São Paulo is the best placed institution, since it is in position 201-250, followed by the University of Campinas (Brazil) and the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, which are located in positions 401-500.

In Ecuador these are the universities that appear on the list:

1001-1200: San Francisco de Quito University

1201-1500: Higher Polytechnic School of the Litoral (Espol)

1501+: National Polytechnic School

1501+: University of the Armed Forces (ESPE)

1501+: Salesian Polytechnic University (UPS)

1501+: Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador (PUCE)

1501+: Technical University of Loja

There are six universities that do not have a ranking as they provided data but did not meet the eligibility criteria and agreed to appear with Informant status in the final table. These were the Catholic University of Cuenca, the Technological University of Israel, the University of the Americas (UDLA), the National University of Chimborazo, the University of the Pacific and the UTE University. (YO)