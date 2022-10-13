Demonstration on Sunday in front of the US embassy

The leader of the Petit Dessalines party, Jean Charles Moises, yesterday announced a rally next Sunday in front of the US embassy in the capital, Port-au-Prince, in protest against an intervention by military forces in Haiti.

Moises reported on this day on the radio program “Matin Débat, precisely when the 216th anniversary of the assassination of the nation’s founder, Jean Jacques Dessalines, is celebrated.

Yesterday, the influential opposition leader took part in a demonstration in Trou du Nord which drew a large crowd.

At the time, Charles Moise protested against the prime minister’s request to the international community for the use of a foreign military force in Haiti.

“I told Ariel Henry that there will be no rest,” he said, while warning that on Sunday “we will pass in front of the American embassy to prevent the soldiers from stepping on the ground; we want to show the disagreement of the Haitian people,” she added.

The country’s press media reported that yesterday, Wednesday, an apparent calm prevailed over the capital and its surroundings.

There were no demonstrations, although activities, including public transportation, were paralyzed due to fuel shortages at service stations.

Charles Moises is the general secretary of the political party Pitit Desalin. He ran for president in 2015 and again in 2016.

He served three consecutive terms as mayor of Milot, in northern Haiti, and one term as Senator for the North Department.