Davante Adams faces assault charge after shoving photographer in Kansas City

The veteran wide receiver also faces disciplinary action from the NFL, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The wide receiver of Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adamshas been indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge after shoving a credentialed member of the press after Monday night’s road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

adams was cited for an “obvious, intentional act” that inflicted “bodily harm,” according to court records made public Wednesday.

The man pushed by adamsidentified by police as Ryan Zebleysuffered a strained neck, a headache, and a possible minor concussion from the incident, according to records. Zebley I was working for the transmission of “monday night football” of ESPN as a freelance photographer.

The charges were filed Wednesday morning in the Municipal Court of Kansas City. adams He is due in court on November 10.

If found guilty, adams He could face up to six months in prison, or a fine of up to $1,000.

adams apologized after the match, noting that the push “was just frustration combined with [Zebley] literally just running in front of me.” The veteran faces disciplinary action from the NFLa source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

There is no deadline for the NFL make a decision, the source told Jeff Darlington of ESPN. With the raiders (1-4) in bye week, the league knows it doesn’t need to rush too far.



The head coach of the RaidersJosh McDanielsexpressed his support for adams on Tuesday afternoon, calling the post-match incident “an unfortunate situation.”

“Obviously we don’t want our guys to be doing stuff like that,” he said. McDaniels. “He knows. He’s very aware of it. But I know the person; I don’t think there was any intent behind it on his part.

Information from Paul Gutierrez and AP was used in the writing of this note.