Darvish and Machado LED San ​​Diego over Dodgers in Game 2 of the Division Series – SwingComplete

By Robiel Vega

The San Diego Padres knew how to react and with effective pitching and timely hitting, managed to share honors at Dodgers Stadium with a Manny Machado in full state and a Yu Darvish who knew how to walk five innings and although he endured three home runs, he scored his second success in this postseason.

The first third of the match was hectic, where both teams brought out all their weapons and scored three runs each. First the Padres scored with Manny Machado’s second homer of the postseason, then the Dodgers countered with back-to-back homers by Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy.







Manny Machado was present again with an RBI double in the third, combined with singles by Juan Soto and Ha-Seon Kim, while Jake Cronenworth put the Padres ahead again with a ground ball to first base.





In the bottom of that third inning, Trea Turner homered for the second consecutive day and put the tables on the scoreboard.

It may interest you: AN INTRATABLE Manny Machado commanded San Diego’s reaction against Dodgers

The decision came in the top of the sixth due to an RBI single by Jurickson Profar, while two innings later came the tranquility of a home run by Jake Cronenworth, who after going scoreless in 13 at-bats against the Mets in the Wild Card, added three hits in eight at-bats against the Dodgers.







Darvish, who earned the win, allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings and had at least one runner in each inning. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two. Kershaw allowed three runs on six hits in five innings. The lefty struck out six and finally caught a second wind to retire his last nine batters in a row.





It may interest you: DIDN’T BELIEVE IN KERSHAW: At 106 MPH Manny Machado put San Diego UP with HOMER

The Dodgers had a great opportunity to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth with runners on the corners, but they couldn’t capitalize. Robert Suarez came in striking out Justin Turner and then Gavin Lux grounded into a double play to end the inning, stunning the 53,122 spectators.

Yency Almonte struck out the Padres in the top of the seventh inning, with Ha-Seong Kim, Soto and Machado batting. Tommy Kahnle struck out Soto, Machado and Brandon Drury in a one-two-three ninth inning.

Blake Snell will start Game 3 for the Padres in his first postseason game in front of his fans at Petco Park in 16 years. The Dodgers are looking at left-hander Tyler Anderson, who had 15 qualifying wins, or right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who won 16.