Cuti Romero affirms that Mexico will have its first World Cup in Qatar 2022

10.13.2022





Less than two months before they meet in the World Cup, the Argentina player, Cristian “Cuti” Romero got into a great controversy by declaring that he believes that the Mexican team He has not played any World Cup and that Qatar 2022 would be the first.

After the victory of Tottenham 3-2 Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions Leaguewhere Romero started and played the 90 minutes, in an interview for TUDN he gave his impressions about one of his World Cup rivals who will be the “Tri”.

“It’s a complicated rival, I think they never played a World Cup, but surely the atmosphere and how each player experiences it must be a very special way”, he commented.

Likewise, he highlighted the importance of Mexico having a great coach like Gerardo Martinohowever, clarified that they do not put the spotlight on their rivals and better do it on themselves, with the mission of transcending in this edition.

“I think he has a great coach, who makes the team play well, but beyond that we think of ourselvesin the group that we have, that we are fine and that we will arrive in the best way”.

Does Romero “take care” for Qatar 2022?

Given speculation thatSome footballers are taking maximum care of themselvesIn order not to miss the next tournament of nations, the Spurs defender clarified that he does not see it that way and that is why he gives himself to the maximum every time he is on a playing field, to arrive in better shape towards Qatar 2022.

“I don’t think like that, I would think wrong if I was taking care of myself or not I would play at 100 because I’m not like that, I give myself to the fullestI have to be physically fit and at a high level to also be in the National Team, which is the most important thing”.

Argentina and Mexico will be facing each other in the second match of the Group Stage, which will take place at Lusail Stadium next November 26.