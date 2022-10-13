Cuban super prospect spoke after dispatching two home runs – SwingCompleto

By Pablo Picardo

The talent of Cuban Baseball was evidenced during the qualifying stage of the Major Leagues, where for the first time the largest of the Antilles reached the figure of 33 players playing in one season.

At the same time that in the first level players like Yordan Álvarez, Nestor Cortes Jr., Raisel Iglesias, were in the news every time they took the field, the young prospects Miguel Antonio Vargas, Andy PagesCesar Prieto, Oscar Colas, won headlines by dint of their talent.

Precisely one of these youngsters called to become one of the main Stars of the Los Angeles Dodgers, continues his participation in the Arizona Fall League with the Glendale Desert Dogs.

Despite being one of the best Cuban hitters in the Minor League season, the Cuban did not have a good first week in Arizona, only being able to hit one hit in three challenges.

However, the start of the second week of the tournament has lit up the wrists of the Cuban, who has recorded six hits in 11 at-bats in just two games.

“I came to the plate a little more relaxed this week and tried to find the sweet spot and that’s where it felt good,” said the young West Indian during an interview with Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com after concluding his performance on Tuesday night.

Pages hit homers, adding two RBIs and five RBIs during his team’s 20-4 victory.

“I just got up to the plate, relaxed, waiting for a good pitch and swung myself and it went well,” said the Los Angeles Dodgers’ No. 5 prospect.

“I was definitely looking forward to a challenge. But when I saw the ball go in, he threw it right where I wanted it and it went right where I wanted it »added the Cuban.