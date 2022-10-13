Cuban actress Isabel Santos appears among the signatories of the UNEAC letter

Cuban actress Isabel Santos appears among the signatories of the letter from the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC) that denies the regime’s repression against its citizens.

Santos, a legend of Cuban cinema and television, appears at number 546 of the list that includes the names of those who allegedly coined the letter.

Several Cubans have asked the actress to say whether or not she signed the document, after several names included in the list who did not give their consent became known.

“People, so noble, continue to give him the benefit of the doubt. Isabel Santos after seeing that the signature of Boby Carcassés in the letter of shame was pure PCC inflame. Did you sign that monstrosity or not?” Asked the activist Saily González Velázquez.

“Isabel Santos, swim so much to die in the UNEAC”, commented the journalist Boris González Arenas

“I was surprised to see “Gulle Villar, the paradigm of rock” and defender of rockers when he was young. Also Alberto Guerra, a black short story writer who is in some Redonet anthology. Now Amauri Pérez who came to Barcelona with a book and he acted dissident with me, photos included, that he was against it when they humiliated him at the airport. Only Víctor Fowler made me sad, because the talks about Lezama he did at the national library and then here when he came to Barcelona he always played dissidence. In short, how it smells like shit and rotten to see a black Nancy Morejon who knows how they crushed homosexual blacks of the sixties. In short, “questioned the writer and historian Arsenio Rodríguez.

This week the Cuban musician Robertico Carcassés assured that neither he nor his father, Bobby CarcassésThey hadn’t signed the letter either.

Bobby’s name also appears on the list. However, the popular musician responded to a user on Facebook that neither of them had signed.

This Wednesday the writer Heriberto Machado denounced that the name of his friend was included, the poet Jose Rolando Riverowho passed away in mid-September.

“I know that in life I would never have signed it. One of her best-known phrases was: ‘I only sign my books,'” she questioned.

Then Machado clarified on his social networks that the Provincial Directorate of Culture of Ciego de Ávila had contacted him to apologize and that, in addition, he had already withdrawn his friend’s name.