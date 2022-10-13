Cuba wants to buy meat from Argentina and sends its health inspectors

The Cuban government intends to buy meat, beef, pork, poultry, in addition to dairy, fish and egg products, in Argentina and for this it sent its “sanitary inspectors” this week to give the “approval” to these imports, said a government report of press from that nation.

In the state statement, the National Service for Agri-Food Health and Quality (Senasa) indicates that a “face-to-face audit” by Cuban health inspectors of companies producing different types of meat, as well as dairy and fish, was concluded with the aim of revalidate this type of imports from the island.

They explain that the Cuban “inspection” was made up of two people, who had been in Argentina since last September 19. At that time they toured livestock and refrigerator entities, dairy and fishing plants, located in the provinces of Entre Ríos, Santa Fe and Buenos Aires.

They point out that “animal health and safety and quality processes in the production and preparation of bovine, porcine and avian meat products and dairy and fishing products” were verified there.

From the Argentine government, they add that the meeting ended with “satisfactory results” which would speak of a “yes” to meat imports from Argentina, a relatively close ally of the island. All this in the midst of the food shortage that hits the Cuban people.

MEAT FROM ARGENTINA FOR CUBA

“The Cuban auditors told us that they found Senasa’s health and safety control system very robust in the places where they were,” they specified from the Argentine counterpart. Now the paperwork for the “approval” would take just over a month.

According to Argentina, there are more than 100 entities authorized there to export meat and food to the island, and in fact their productions cover 70% of the basic food basket in Cuba.

“The expectations are very good. There are prospects for Argentine agri-food exports to Cuba to grow,” they added from the South American nation.

The inspectors on the Cuban side were Manuel Peláez Reyes, director of Epidemiology and Veterinary Assistance of the National Center for Animal Health of Cuba, and Zoe Debrook Chivas, provincial head of the Department of Animal Health of the province of Guantánamo. These were accompanied by personnel from the Cuban Embassy in Argentina.