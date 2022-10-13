Cuba fires actor Mario Balmaseda (+ Photos)

Entertainment

Cuba pays tribute to actor Mario Balmaseda Photo: Endrys Correa Vaillant/Granma

Floral offerings from Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, the First Secretary of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and other cultural institutions, arrived today at the National Theater of Cuba, where the Cuban people pay tribute to him to the very first actor Mario Balmaseda.

From ten in the morning artists, relatives, friends and the public arrive at this emblematic institution where the funeral honors of the first Cuban creator to be awarded the national theater, television and film awardswho died last Saturday.

Also present are Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party and head of its Ideological Department; Alpidio Alonso, Minister of Culture, and Luis Morlote, President of Uneac, among other directors.

Cuba pays tribute to actor Mario Balmaseda Photo: Endrys Correa Vaillant/Granma

Cuba pays tribute to actor Mario Balmaseda Photo: Endrys Correa Vaillant/ Granma

Photo: Actuar Agency/Facebook

Photo: Actuar Agency/Facebook

Photo: Actuar Agency/Facebook

Photo: Actuar Agency/Facebook

(Taken from Granma)

