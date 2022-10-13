Cristian Carabias, son of Ximena Duque revealed what he does for a living

“Brave Heart”, “Santa Diabla” and “Dueños del Paraiso” are just some of the projects that have had the participation of the talented actress Ximena Duque.

Lately it hasn’t been the run of Ximena Duke what has caught the attention of the press, but a drastic decision made by his eldest son, Cristian Carabias.

Read more: Son of LeBron James gets millionaire sponsorship even without reaching the NBA

What does Cristian Carabias do?

The son of Ximena Duke He decided not to study at the university. At 18, the young man chose to become a social media influencer. However, on his Instagram profile he is asked all the time why he doesn’t want to continue his studies.

Read more: These would be the new titles of Archie and Lilibet Diana, children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“Those are the two things that they always ask me in person, through the networks, through the comments… wherever, they are always those questions,” he says. Christian Carabias.

“I graduated from High School in June, almost four months ago. I graduated from High School, I didn’t go to college, I don’t plan to go to college, so I don’t study. I know a lot of you are going to say ‘you have to go to study, you’re lazy, it’s too bad you’re not going to study…’ I’ve already read everything, they’ve told me everything and I don’t care,” he continued. Carabias.



Photo: Ximena and Cristian. Photo: Instagram @carabiascristian

“The university is not going anywhere, if in 3 years I decide to go to the university I am going to the university, the university is not going anywhere, it will always be there. I do not plan to go, but it is always there Just in case, just in case I want to go, it’s always there,” he concluded.



Photo: Ximena and Cristian. Source: Instagram @ximenaduque

The son of Ximena Duke He assures that he does not need to study to be successful in life, and even accepts that not all people have the same opinion as him. However, Carabias is not only dedicated to social networks. “I’m a personal trainer, I also have my social networks that generate income from there,” explained the young man.