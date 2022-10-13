Copenhagen – M. City: No Haaland, no party

NNew day of the Champions League for Copenhagen and Manchester City and different opportunities and goals for both teams. Undoubtedly, the locals were looking to bring joy to their fans trying to score against one of the most fearsome teams in Europe. For its part, those of Pep Guardiola should virtually close the first place in the group.

It was a new opportunity to see the best striker on the world scene in action against a team that he already scored two goals against in just 45 minutes in the previous match, but the Spanish coach left him on the bench. Although as the meeting was developing everything indicated that he was going to have minutes, it was not like that.

The first part was dominated from start to finish by the citizens. Absolutely monopolized possession with some final data in the first half of the 66% in favor of the Britishbut that rubbed at times the 74%. And how could it be otherwise, that domain was also translated on occasions. Six shots and five corners accompanied a disallowed goal by Rodri in the 11th minute and a missed penalty by Riyad Mahrez in the 25th..

In addition, the negative note for visitors put it Sergio Gomezwhich until the moment of his expulsion at minute 30 he was playing a fairly correct match, but that with his takedown of Haraldsson when he was left alone against Ederson, he left his own with one less.

Rodri Hernández, the compass of this team

Without a doubt, he is the most important player in Pep Guardiola’s team to understand the game. He covers practically the entire central axis of the field of play, and on top of that, he constantly adds to the attack. The annulled goal remains in something anecdotal compared with the highest percentage of accuracy in their countries (90.2%).

Throughout the first half, and also during the beginning of the second half, City suffered a lot from the ball with the high pressure from Copenhagen. Who was it that unblocked the situation? Indeed, Rodrigo.. In addition, contributing a lot also on a defensive level, accumulating a total of six of six duels won and two interceptions.

A very firm Copenhagen in defense

Despite the amount of general shots that Manchester City have had, they have not really created much danger during the game on the Grabara area. Only 2 shots on goal were conceded by the Danish defense until the 80th minute, one of them from a penalty, and the other from outside the area.

Playing with three center backs with a Stellar Boilesen in the center of defenseit is acceptable to also comment that City has not had its day in attack. A Grealish that does not finish adapting to the system combined with a great lack of speed in transitions in attackresulted in the box ending in zero.

No Haaland, no party

And it is that Guardiola insisted on winning the game without the Norwegian striker. That, when you’re talking about the best nine in the world right now is quite a daring. In the end, the English team pressed a lot in the last 10 minuteshad a couple of chances, but in the end neither player was able to replace Haaland’s scoring impact.

In the end, playing with 10 players for more than 70 minutes greatly affects the development of a match and also the fatigue caused by Premier League matches.

Life is not complicated for Manchester City, but it does give hope to Copenhagen and delays his mathematical classification as first in the group. On the next occasion, very possibly the Spanish coach will not leave anything in the inkwell, to prevent.