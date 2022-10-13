Entertainment

Come to light PHOTOS of the NEW identity of Amber Heard in Mallorca after trial with Johnny Depp

After the tremendous judgment that they held johnny depp Y Amber Heardthe actress seems determined to rebuild her life away from Hollywood, so she would have chosen the city of Majorca in Spain as the place where you want to develop with a new identity or at least that can be seen in the documents and the Photos that come to light in the last hours with the whereabouts of the controversial Texan blonde.

Amber Heard was seen while walking with her daughter in the streets of Majorcathis after the actress lost a controversial judgment against his former partner, the actor johnny depp. During that confrontation, the Texan actress was left in a bad light before public opinion after it was proven that the accusations against the histrion were false, for which she lost millionaire amounts of money and was left in ruins.

