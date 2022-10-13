Come to light PHOTOS of the NEW identity of Amber Heard in Mallorca after trial with Johnny Depp

After the tremendous judgment that they held johnny depp Y Amber Heardthe actress seems determined to rebuild her life away from Hollywood, so she would have chosen the city of Majorca in Spain as the place where you want to develop with a new identity or at least that can be seen in the documents and the Photos that come to light in the last hours with the whereabouts of the controversial Texan blonde.

Amber Heard was seen while walking with her daughter in the streets of Majorcathis after the actress lost a controversial judgment against his former partner, the actor johnny depp. During that confrontation, the Texan actress was left in a bad light before public opinion after it was proven that the accusations against the histrion were false, for which she lost millionaire amounts of money and was left in ruins.

The Photos that they go out to the lightz show to Amber Heard under her new identity and with a deteriorated physique, after she was considered one of the most beautiful actresses in the world in the past, but all this has changed and now it seems that the streets of Majorca They will be the place where she finds herself and heals the wounds.

The 36-year-old actress would have fled to Majorca with his sentimental partner and his daughter Oonagh Paige, who bears the same name as the mother of Amber Heard, who died a year before the birth of the baby. The rumors after these Photos point out that Bianca Butti would be Amber’s new girlfriend and who stayed with her after the pain caused by the judgment.

In addition to Photosthere are documents that come to light in which it is detailed that Amber Heard has a new identity Well, the house she lives in is under the name of Martha Jane Cannary, the name of a historical feminist character and on which the actress will base her new life.

After losing the judgmentthe Texan actress was forced by law to pay a fine of up to 10 million dollars to her ex-husband johnny depp for damages and prejudices, a situation that frightened Amber Heard and forced her to leave her country in search of a new life.