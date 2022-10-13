Colombia: what the debut in the Women’s U-17 World Cup left – International Soccer – Sports

The Colombian Women’s U-17 National Team He left good feelings, but also the idea that he went from more to less in his first appearance at the World Cup in India, in which he began with a defeat against one of the great world powers of this sport, Spain.

Yesterday’s 1-0 in new mumbai It was the normal result for a match in which the Spanish asserted their favoritism. And the team led by Carlos Paniagua, although they showed the ability to defend themselves, from midfield up depended a lot on what they could do Linda Caycedoand when the figure of the team ended up affected by a blow that physically diminished it, Colombia lost offensive weight.

(Linda Caicedo sets off alarms: tears and pain in World Cup debut)

(

What did the technician bet on? He made a line of four in the background, went to Maria Jose Alvarez from the winger to play as head of the area, with the backing, on each side, of Juana Ortegón (one of the highlights of the match) and Karla Viancha, and above he bet on the two arrows that he also had in the U-20 and that Linda Caicedo and Gabriela Rodríguez were also in the seniors, with Yesica Muñoz closer to the area.

The formula seemed to work: if they attacked Colombia, they took good cover and closed spaces. If he caught the ball, he could play long or elaborate.

Hard on the figure

And so he had a very, very clear one in the first half, when Jessica Munoz he caught a ball on the edge of the area and wanted to bathe the goalkeeper sofia source, but the reaction prevented the Colombian advantage.

Meanwhile, the Spanish, knowing Linda’s ability, set up a scheme to stop her, by hook or by crook.

The second worked better. A strong kick, starting the second half, brought the Colombian ’10’ literally to tears, to the point that it was suspected that she would not be able to finish the game. Shortly before, she had had an option that she did not resolve well.

Linda felt the blow and Colombia too. At times she was seen limping, and the same thing happened to the team, because from that moment on she had a hard time reaching the rival area. And a second tackle, just as strong as the first, had Linda pounding the floor in pain. Paniagua did not remove it.

Colombia began to suffer from wear and tear and Spain began to put it in their own area.

The VAR prevented her from going ahead much earlier, as she detected a handball by Vicky López before she beat the goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo. And Paniagua lacked some reaction from the bench. Just after 73 minutes the team moved, removing Muñoz and putting in another midfielder, Daniela Garavito.

Interestingly, Spain’s goal came in one of the few times that Colombia managed to shake themselves off in the second half and look for a counterattack. The play is born in a direct hit, between the central and the left side. Jone Amezaga arrived there to engage with the right and finish off with the left foot and leave Colombia empty-handed.

Colombia now awaits the recovery of Linda Caicedo and the match against China, which started the World Cup beating Mexico. There is something to improve and what to fight with.

(Shakira and Piqué: singer will launch ‘Monotony’ and memes are already exploding on networks)(Kylian Mbappé: ‘PSGate’ broke out, with trolls to harm the player)

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Sub-Editor

@josasc