World

Citizens of Kyiv hide from the threat of Russian attacks

Photo of CodeList CodeList10 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Posted at 15:57 ET (19:57 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Citizens of Kyiv hide from the threat of new Russian attacks playing



0:52

Posted at 09:12 ET (13:12 GMT) Thursday, October 13, 2022

Video summary of the war Ukraine - Russia: October 12


5:42

Posted at 21:12 ET (01:12 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Watch a Ukrainian Soldier Shoot Down a Russian Cruise Missile


0:52

Posted at 19:59 ET (23:59 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Ukrainian family is rescued from rubble after Russian bombardment


1:08

Posted at 18:55 ET (22:55 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The UN rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories


2:56

Posted at 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

IAEA warns of possibility of nuclear disaster in Zaporizhia


1:45

Posted at 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

The grim prediction for Putin from a retired general


1:09

Posted at 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Gas prices affect the Miskolc Tapolca Spa in Hungary


0:39

Posted at 09:54 ET (13:54 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine


5:28

Posted at 09:12 ET (13:12 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Russia withdraws its troops and launches attacks on Ukrainian cities


1:43

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList10 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Tropical Depression 9 forms, Florida and eastern Gulf face serious hurricane threat next week

3 weeks ago

Price of the dollar today, October 1: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

2 weeks ago

The Police Commissioner assures that the shooting attack in San Lorenzo was directed against an alleged contract gunman

1 week ago

Who is going to win the second electoral round in Brazil?

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button