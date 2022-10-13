Chivas: Your cycle is over! Miguel Ponce leaves the Flock

The declines began Chivas after the failure in Opening 2022 and now Michael Ponce is the player who joins Jesus Molina as the first to leave Sacred Flockwho is leaving Green Valley with more sorrow than glory and with multiple criticisms from the fans.

ponce leaves Chivas After two titles Cup and one of Leaguethe one achieved by Matias Almeyda in 2017, however, he could no longer maintain that continuity and in this competition he only played 125 minutes, since he had players like Cristian Calderón and Jesus Orozco Chiquete.

The reasons why the rojiblanca fans did not want him at all, was because of his constant mistakes on the field and above all indiscipline, including expulsions in the classics and for starting fights on the field of play, hence the coaching staff commanded by Richard Chain he relegated him to the bench and on some occasions to the rostrum.

The left side walked in teams like Toluca in 2014 and in Necaxa from 2017 to 2018, but always returning to the team that saw him born as a professional footballer.

JL

