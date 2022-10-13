Chivas is a team of apologies full of failures: MartinoliMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 12.10.2022 14:48:51





The present of Chivas looks bleak. Although the first decisions have already been made after the failure in the Repechage, dismissing Ricardo Peláez as sports director and dismissing some soccer players, the truth is that the Herd “seems to sail aimlessly.” For this and many other things, Christian Martinoli mercilessly criticized Guadalajara.

Severe as we have probably never heard against the rojiblancos, Martinoli cataloged Chivas as “a team of apologies”specifically in the era of Peláez Linares, and even pointing to the fans of the Flock as an accomplice to the mediocrity that the so-called “great” team has been experiencing for several years.

“Let’s not say that it is not a failure, let’s not say that they have a valid project, Chivas is a team that dragged itself into the championship where they can qualify 12. Guadalajara brings a negative inertia that we do not know where it will stop. Or why do you think that Almeyda will never return, he does not plan to fall off the pedestal because he knows that there is no way to achieve what he did again, “said Martinoli Curi in The protagonists.

“They hold press conferences to ask: ‘Give us a hand, don’t abandon us’ and the fan is satisfied with four games won in a roweven if they don’t win in 20. Guadalajara is a team of apologiesEvery time Peláez came out, he said it was to show his face, stop showing his face and put authority on the campus,” he added.

Peláez is a failure in a team full of failures: Martinoli

We know that the relationship between Christian Martinoli and Ricardo Peláez has never been the best, in fact they were close to coming to blows in a World Cup. Perhaps that is why the narrator was especially critical of the dismissed sports director, whom he accused of resorting to “nepotism” and being a “failure” in a team that lives with excuses.

“Mr. Peláez no longer made many of the decisions in the final part of his administration and if the Board, or whatever they have, does not tell him to leave, he would continue as a manager there. Don’t tell me that Peláez is self-critical, he was wild, he used nepotism and he had quite macabre things as sports director of Guadalajara. Peláez was a failure in a team that is a failureThey have enough history to settle for Repechages, ninth places and those positions,” he asserted.

‘Chivas is forgiven things that America is not’

Incredible as it may seem and reading between the lines, the anti-Americanist Martinoli recognized that the Eagles are not excused for failures like the ones repeatedly accumulated by the Flock in recent times, implying that the azulcremas today are “the largest” in Mexico.

“I understand that Mr. Peláez seeks to moderately justify something of what he did in these three years, but Ricardo Peláez is a failure. With Guadalajara we have become very permissive and it should have the same demands as America, Cruz Azul or Pumas, which is another that overlaps a lot. He himself set the bar very high and it’s good because that’s how it should be with this club, but Peláez has failed since he left América.”

​