China and Russia are targets of Biden’s strategy

Impose on China in the long term and counter Russia in the immediate term to remain the undisputed leading world power: the White House reaffirmed President Joe Biden’s strategic priorities on Wednesday.

“The post-Cold War era is over and the competition has begun among the major powers to determine what will succeed it,” Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a speech at Georgetown University introducing the “ National Security Strategy of the United States.

He spoke of a “decisive decade” by unveiling these guidelines that any new US administration must make public. Biden’s was originally due to be released in February, but because of the war in Ukraine, it took until Wednesday for the White House to release the 48-page document, which covers a multitude of topics and every corner of the globe.

In the introduction, Biden signs a statement imbued with his customary optimism: “The United States has everything to win the competition of the 21st century.”

For Sullivan, the difficulty lies in reconciling a logic of “competition” and a search for “cooperation” in the face of the threats that weigh on all of humanity, regardless of borders: climate change, which, according to him, is the “greatest threat common”, but also hunger, disease, terrorism, inflation.

“Everything to win”

“Our priority is to preserve our competitive advantage over China while containing a still deeply dangerous Russia,” says the document signed by the US president.

Vladimir Putin’s Russia “represents an immediate threat (…) recklessly violating the basic laws of the current international order.” China, “on the contrary, is the only competitor with the intention of changing the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to advance that goal,” the text maintains.

But China is also the United States’ largest trading partner, Sullivan stressed. The United States, as the world’s leading power, intends to “modernize the current international trade system”, at the impulse of a Biden who shows off an uninhibited economic patriotism.

“In short, we cannot go back to the traditional free trade agreements of yesteryear,” he added.

“I don’t think the war in Ukraine has fundamentally changed Joe Biden’s foreign policy approach, which dates back to well before his presidency,” the national security adviser said. “We have not always lived up to our ideals and in recent years our democracy has been challenged from within.”