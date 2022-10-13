Child cries with joy when getting stamp of ‘Chucky’ Lozano for Panini album Qatar 2022

While in different parts of the world there is a furor to get the stamps of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to fill the Qatar 2022 World Cup Panini Albuma Mexican boy was moved to tears when finding in an envelope the one corresponding to a national player: Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano.

It was the TikTok user @karymartineezz who on October 11 shared the video in which the minor is seen wearing a jersey of the Mexican soccer team, crying while a person asks him: “Andrés who did you beat?”, and he, without being able to believe it, answers “To ‘Chucky’!”.

In the recording it is heard that the minor’s reaction generated laughter among those present, meanwhile he could not contain his tears. In the end they told him: “Bravo, Andrés!” followed by applause.

The post received numerous comments, including one from the official account of the Mexico National Team: “It’s already raining. How gorgeous”. On the other hand, users of the social network wrote: “‘Chucky’ has to see this”, “that emotion that only the World Cup and its albums give you”, “‘Chucky’ Lozano, if this child does not have a shirt of yours signed, I dropped an idol”, “the first time I see someone who doesn’t cry for Messi”.

For your part Hirving Lozano shared the video in his Instagram storiesalthough he did not add any comment on it.

Currently ‘Chucky’ Lozano plays with the Società Sportiva Calcio Napolibased in the city of Naples in Italy, where he recently scored a goal against Cremonese, which was his first goal of the Serie A season so far.

The footballer still has a year and a half on his contract with the Italian club, however there are rumors that he is in the sights of Premier League teams such as Manchester United.

Lozano was born on July 30, 1995 in Mexico City. He debuted at the age of 18 with the Pachuca senior team. In 2016 he was called up for the first time to the Mexican national team. At the 2018 Russia World Cup, scored the goal with which Mexico beat Germany 1-0.

It is currently one of the best players Gerardo Martino has for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, an example of this was that in the match against Peru that took place at the end of September ‘Chucky’ scored the only goal that gave the victory to the Mexicans.