Chicago made a decision with Norge Vera – SwingComplete

The Chicago White Sox have always bet on the talent of Cuban baseball players, from Minnie Miñoso to José Abreu, and passing through dozens of West Indians who have been part of the South Chicago franchise. For this 2022 in their Major League team they had four Cubans, plus another significant number of prospects in the Minor Leagues.

One of the main Cuban talents in the White Sox farm system is the Santiago pitcher Norge Carlos Vera, son of stellar ex-pitcher of the Cuban teams, Norge Luis Vera. The 22 year old signed with the Windy City franchise in February 2021, during the period of international signatures. This season, Vera has seen action at three Minor League levels (A, A+, AA), making 13 starts and a 3.31 ERA in 35.1 innings pitched. He has struck out 52 opponents and has given 31 walks, without a doubt his weak side and which will improve in a short time.

In this season finale it was news that the White Sox organization left Vera out of the team that participates in the Arizona Fall League. The team’s strategy for the young prospect is for her to stay with the AA team Birmingham Barons to finish the season at that level. Without a doubt, the White Sox see Norge Vera as a star starter for future seasons.

The year 2023 should bring many surprises for the Cuban White Sox players, some may receive the long-awaited call to the Majors and have the quality to prevail in top-level baseball. Norge Carlos Vera once he improves his control, he will be a dominant pitcher in baseball and will put the name of Cuba high up on the Major League Baseball stage.