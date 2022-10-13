Cause found for arrest against San Juan municipal employee for illegal appropriation of over $70,000 through PUA fraud

A judge of Court of Saint John found this morning cause for arrest against an employee of the Municipality of San Juan against whom the San Juan Prosecutor’s Office filed nine charges for alleged illegal appropriation of over $70,000 in funds from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (SPIKE).

Pablo Javier Borrero Andino36, was charged with committing fraud through falsified documents, possession and transfer of false documents, illegal appropriation of public funds, illegal appropriation of identity and falsehood of ideological identity.

The Justice Department stated, through written statements, that Judge Iraida Rodríguez found cause on all charges and set a global bail of $45,000, which the accused lent through a private guarantor. Borrero Andino, through his lawyers, acquiesced to Rodríguez’s decision.

The preview will be held on October 25.

According to the investigation by the Bank Robbery Division of the Police BureauAndean Borreroallegedly, appropriated $82,000 through fraud, but, through the evidence paraded before Rodríguez, the Prosecutor’s Office filed charges of illegal appropriation for $70,000.

The prosecutor of the Division of Economic Crimes of the Department of Justice Roxanne Rivera Carrionthe agent Elvin Castillo Hernandez and the Lieutenant Jose Ayala Restwho directs it, presented the case to Rodríguez.

File provided by the Pablo Borrero Andino Police Bureau. (Supplied)

Ayala Resto explained earlier to The new day who works in the San Juan mayor’s office.

“(Borrero Andino) is an Office Systems Assistant for the Municipality of San Juan in the Mayor’s Office located in Old San Juan”he indicated.

The investigation maintains that the accused, during the months of June and July 2020, submitted 11 requests under his name to the Department of labor and human resources (DTRH) to obtain economic benefits from the PUA.

The agency added that Borrero Andino included in the applications the Social Security numbers of two citizens and other numbers that did not belong to him. The two people testified that they did not authorize the defendant to use their Social Security numbers. In addition, the Municipality of San Juan certified that Borrero Andino worked in the city council from July 2, 2007 to the present.so he also did not qualify to receive help through the PUA program.

Borrero Andino received 11 checks from the DTRH sent to his residential address, which he later exchanged at different banks.

If found guilty of illegal appropriation of public funds, the accused is exposed to a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison without the right to probation.

The Director of Economic Crimes of the Department of Justice, the Prosecutor Rodney Rios Medina, indicated that his division has prosecuted about 20 cases for fraud and other crimes related to the program. However, he explained that the majority of the cases that were initially referred to the agency are not of a criminal nature, but rather administrative, for which the filing of charges is not appropriate.

“In the Department of Justice we are prosecuting cases in which criminal intent is proven, such as the one presented today. Those cases that are limited to administrative faults were referred to different agencies, so that the defect can be corrected or the money recovered,” Ríos Medina highlighted.

For his part, the mayor Michael Romero assured that the alleged pattern of fraud executed by Borrero Andino occurred before the former senator assumed the position he occupies, while affirming that his administration cooperated with the investigation by the authorities.

“It should be noted that the alleged events occurred prior to our administration, specifically during the year 2020. We record that once the Department of Justice requested information about him, the Municipality proceeded to cooperate immediately,” the official said in written statements.

He also said that he was waiting for the decision made by the court during the filing of charges to evaluate whether or not to dismiss the employee.

After learning of Judge Rodríguez’s determination, the mayor has not announced his decision regarding the future of Borrero Andino.