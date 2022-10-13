Carabayllo: Police found buried body that would be a missing Honduran tourist

Agents of the National Police They found a body buried in a house in Carabayllo, a body that would belong to the Honduran tourist Karla Xiomara Zelayadisappeared in our country since last September.

The young foreigner arrived in Peru together with her boyfriend, Alfredo Minaya Garay, with whom he lived in London. The last time that Karla Xiomara Zelaya had contact with her relatives was on September 22, after which she was intensely wanted.

The authorities managed to locate the body after receiving the confession that Alfredo Minaya made to Erick Zelayabrother of the victim. According to the confession, the young man murdered Karla Xiomara Zelaya and buried the body in his grandmother’s house, in the Lomas de Carabayllo association, a remote area of ​​the district.

body found

The police found the body inside a blue bag and in a state of decomposition. The tests that will be carried out in the next few hours will determine if it is the body of the Honduran tourist, but everything indicates that it is her.

Alfredo Minaya Garaythe main suspect in the crime, is currently unaccounted for.

According to his immigration record, the young man left the country on October 1, arriving in London on the 4th. The Peruvian removed all his belongings from the house he shared with Karla Xiomara Zelayaafter which he fled in an unknown direction.

