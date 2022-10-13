Canelo’s emotional congratulations to his daughter, Emily Cinnamon

Saúl Canelo Álvarez has taken to his social networks to share an emotional message to the eldest of his children, Emily Cinnamon, who this Wednesday – October 12 – is celebrating his 15th birthday.

Through his official Instagram account, the Aztec boxer shared a couple of images in the company of his daughter, same that accompanied under the following description: “The best thing that could have happened to me 15 years ago. I love you my daughter, always be very happy. Happy fifteen”.

On your side, Karen Beltran, mother of Cinnamon, with whom Canelo had a relationship at age 16, He also took to his social networks to share a warm congratulations to his daughter:

“Emi… I wish with all my soul that these 15 years are magical for you, that they are full of dreams, illusions, successes (…) I love so much how talented, committed, passionate, happy, loving you are, among so many virtues you have, how you see life, You have taught me so much these 15 years, every day I ask God and life for you to be very happy!!! I will always be for you, never forget it. (…) Mom loves you infinity”, Beltrán wrote on his social networks.

This is how the mothers of all Canelo’s children are

The native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, He is the father of four children: three girls and one boy.

Emily Cinnamon is the oldest. The quinceañera is the fruit of adolescent love between Canelo and Karen Beltrán, because this one came into their lives when they were both around 16 years old. However, after his birth, the couple decided to separate.

Another of Canelo’s loves It was the model Valeria Quiroz, with whom she had her second daughter, Mía Ener. According to various reports, little Mía arrived when the Mexican was still in a relationship with Marisol González, sports commentator.

For 2017, Canelo welcomed his third daughter, María Fernanda Álvarez, whom he had with his current partner, Fernanda Gómezwith whom he joined marriage ties more than a year ago.

Nine months after the birth of María Fernanda, Álvarez welcomed her first son, Saúl Adiel, who was the result of his short relationship with businesswoman Nelda Sepúlveda. Shortly before the birth of little Saul, The athlete ended his relationship with the businesswoman to return to his ex-girlfriend, Fernanda Gómez.