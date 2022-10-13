Canelo Álvarez plans to take a year off; he would return in Scream of 2023Mediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

For all those who were “saturated” having seen him fight four times in a span of 16 months, we inform you that the Canelo Álvarez has decided to take practically a year offpartly because of the wrist surgery to which he will submit, but also wants to “detox” from boxing to put his body to the hundred after his most recent fight.

Victorious against Gennady Golovkin in the closing of the trilogy in the framework of the National Holidays, Saúl Álvarez assured that his next fight would be until September 2023thus discarding for the commemorations of Cinco de Mayo, which is another of the traditional dates for boxing in the United States with the presence of Mexicans.

“After my daughter’s 15th birthday party, I’m going to the United States (for surgery)“said the Undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion after throwing the first ball in the opening game of the Charros de Jalisco in the Mexican Pacific League.

“I have two other opinions from two doctors and we are going to see what is best for me and operate. Possibly in September (when I return). We’ll see what’s best,” added the man from Guadalajara.

Rumors suggest that Canelo would seek revenge with Dmitry Bivol at 175 pounds, remembering that the undefeated Russian defeated him only in May in a fight for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship, thus giving the Mexican the second setback in his illustrious career as a professional.

Criticism rains down on Canelo

As it has been throughout his career, Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragñan has received countless criticisms recently, now for his refusal to face other Mexicans, a topic that has been touched on by national fighters such as Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez and legends such as Erik “Terrible” Morales, Óscar de la Hoya and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“Canelo made his career beating Mexican boxers, but now says he doesn’t want to fight Benavidez. She is talking about not wanting to fight Mexican fighters. If that’s the case and Canelo is saying that and everyone is behind Canelo, then all black wrestlers can say, ‘You know what? We’re not going to fight each other,'” Mayweather said on the subject.

