California’s first lady to testify against Harvey Weinstein in sexual assault trial

California First Lady Jennifer Siebel Newsom is Plaintiff in Harvey Weinstein Trial

Jennifer Siebel Newsomwife of the Governor of California Gavin NewsomShe is an actress and documentarian. Before becoming first lady, for work reasons she was related to Harvey Weinstein, the film producer accused of sexual abuse of dozens of actresses. Lawyers for the first lady of California have confirmed that Siebel Newsom will testify against Weinstein.

“Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein in a alleged work meeting which turned out to be a trap. She intends to testify at the trial to seek some justice for the survivors. In addition, this is important for her life’s work, which is to improve the lives of women, ”she indicated to the press in a statement. elizabeth feganattorney for Siebel Newsom.

Harvey Weinstein already faces 23 years in prison for rape



Weinstein faces in Los Angeles court 11 charges of rape and sexual assault against five women, one of them being the first lady of the state. At a pre-trial hearing, the film producer pleaded not guilty to the charges. Now the defense and the prosecution are interviewing potential jurors to start the trial. The identity of the plaintiffs will remain confidential, as always happens in cases of a sexual nature, but as Siebel Newsom’s name came out, it was her own lawyer who was in charge of confirming it publicly.

Weinstein, 70, is in prison serving a sentence of 23 years in prison after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault charges by a New York City court.

It is not the first time that Siebel Newsom has made public his suffering with Weinstein. In 2017 she wrote an essay that she published on Huffington Post telling his story with Weinstein, after the New York Times and the new yorker articles about the producer accusing him of abuse, at the height of the #MeToo movement.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom to testify at trial

Weinstein is attending jury selection hearings in person in Los Angeles. He was seen arriving in a blue suit in a wheelchair. The initial list of witnesses for the case has 270 names, but half of them are expected to testify.

This second trial comes five years after the Weinstein scandal exploded.. Leading actresses, such as Natalie Portman, have recounted disastrous experiences with the producer.

From the governor’s office they have not wanted to talk about the case, keeping the distance between the executive branch and the courts in the state.

