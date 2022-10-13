Becky G wears pink to show off her favorite drink | instagram

Like a good Mexican! Becky G bragged to more than 30 million followers that Patron tequila is her favorite brand, but she did it in a glamorous way, in a set of tight leather garments, in a vibrant pink color, as if from the Barbie doll involved.

After accompanying the love of her life, Sebastián Lletget, to an important game over the weekend, the Californian singer She has decided to relax throughout the week, going out with people very close to her, enjoying the youth of the night by going out for a drink.

But without a doubt, one of the favorite drinks of the actress 25 years old is the tequila! As a good Mexican, so she could not leave aside her portrait next to a bottle of the Patron brand, happy, smiling and very funny, the interpreter of “Mommyi” held the bottle of tequila as if it were a luxurious trophy.

Becky G She wore an outfit full of glamor and above all, a lot of style, a set of clothes made up of a short Mexican pink dress, with details of silver rhinestones, without a doubt added all the shine! And on top of that a jacket with the same details and color.

It may also interest you: BLACKPINK will end their contract in 2023 after 7 years. Will they renew?

The long and dark hair wore them free, loose, posing sideways and sticking out her tongue, alluding that she was going to lick the bottle, for a long time, the interpreter of “I danced with my ex“, He has declared himself a fan of tequila, since in the past he has shared with his fans how to make “drinks”.

He has uploaded videos to the feed of his Instagram account, doing step by step, how to make his favorite drinks, with all the rhythm and flow that characterizes Becky Gwith the Patron brand, which is from his favorite tequila, he even included the drink in the ritual he performs before going on stage.

Becky G wears pink to show off her favorite drink



Because let’s remember that on several occasions, the talented artist has commented that she has a specific ritual that she follows, first she performs some cleanses, and then with a few shots of tequila, praying and dancing to a Mexican song that fascinates her, that makes her have good luck on the stage.