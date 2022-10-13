Barcelona on the night of the groundhog

Barcelona will play again, except for an unthinkable miracle, the Europa League in 2023. For the first time since 1998 they will link two seasons, being eliminated in the Champions League and, as happened almost a year ago, they will do so with a feeling of disappointment among unassuming and fatal. What Benfica did to him in 2021 was repeated, increased, by Inter in 2022. A feeling of frustration that threatens, too much, to take away any other reading that can be made of this team.

Inter surprised him in a bad way. Waiting for a rival locked up behind, hanging from their area and reducing balls in any way, Xavi’s team found the opposite. An organized and defensive Inter, yes, but brave, fast and daring when he had the ball at his feet. In fact, going into the break with home advantage was a minor miracle.

Then everything was blown up and reality, stubbornly, put things in their place. When the Barça coach decided that Piqué was expendable and when he cornered him at the back of the bench, he did it with an obvious reason. The central veteran, the best in the world at the time, is weighed down by the years, his legs and the intensity overwhelms him. He holds himself up with pins in medium-demand games but when push comes to shove, pushing the team so far back ends up handing him over to a sentence from which Barça is sometimes saved… and sometimes not.





This time he was not saved. Piqué dragged Èric into the box and went so far back that he made the open field easier for an Inter team that did not miss the opportunity to bite him and leave him on the brink of a KO that is no less disastrous for Barça because of its repetition.

Unforgettable nights have gone to continuous fiascoes. He wants Barça but he can’t. And Europe is still a pending issue for this Xavi team, as solvent in LaLiga as it is dwarfed in the Champions League.