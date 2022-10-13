As Ricardo Peláez advanced! Three players from the Mexico National Team would arrive in Chivas after cleaning the campus

Ricardo Peláez, during his farewell conference, announced that Chivas de Guadalajara will be reinforced with at least three current players from the Mexican National Team, after the cleanup that has already begun in the fold.

Ricardo Peláez, during his farewell conference upon leaving the sports management, announced that the Chivas de Guadalajara will be reinforced with at least three players from the current Mexican National Team process, after the cleanup that has already started in the red-and-white squad with the absences of Jesús Molina and Miguel Ángel Ponce and will continue in the transfer market for Liga MX Clausura 2023.

The first team of the Sacred Flock broke ranks on Monday, October 10, at the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valleto comply with three weeks of vacation before reporting back on Monday, October 31 to undergo the rigorous medical and physical evaluations, to start a preseason that will take the people of Guadalajara on a two-game tour of Spain, to be held on December 9 and 11.

A report by the FOX Sports journalist: Rodrigo Camacho, in his personal account on the social network Twitter, assured that “in Chivas there is no longer the ‘all transferable’. There are players who will not go out. (Alexis) Vega, (Fernando) Beltrán, (Roberto) Alvarado, (Luis) Olivas, (Jesús Orozco) Chiquete, (Jesús) Angulo, (Miguel) Jiménez, (Alan) Mozo and (Gilberto) Sepúlveda stay in Guadalajara . For the rest they will listen to offers; possible exchanges“. A group to which Santiago Ormeño joins, despite the discontent of the Chivahermana fans with the performance of the international striker with the Peruvian National Team.

Ricardo Peláez, during the conference that ended his cycle of almost three years in the fold, had a space to refer to the reinforcements and said that “when you are in Chivas I have to turn to the National Team to see who I bring. They are the ones that can change my life” and then released an enigmatic statement by pointing out that “to the World Cup (Qatar 2022) today they go 2-3 (Vega and Alvarado) and two others, I leave them there“, to leave in the air the decision to add two elements of the current tricolor process to his payroll for Closing 2023.

The journalist Fernando Cevallos advanced in Wednesday night’s episodes of the program La Última Nombre broadcast by FOX Sports, that the cleanup of the squad has a purpose and that is that “they want to get rid of them, because they are high salaries and they told me that an important investment is coming in Chivas for reinforcements“. He added that “I asked two or three and they told me: or more. The team owner wants to bring important players to Chivas“. This and what Peláez warned would be about three members of the tricolor. But, who could they be? There is talk of names like: Carlos Acevedo, Luis Chávez, Kevin Álvarez, Carlos Rodríguez, Jesús Gallardo and even Luis Romo.

