Again Thursday and again the lunar energy becomes the governing force of horoscope predictions. The lunar calendar tells us that we are immersed in the process of last quarterwhich implies that this Thursday, October 13, 2022 It will be the satellite itself that conditions the zodiac signs themselves in their fortune, although the energy will not be similar to that of the influence of the recent Hunter’s Moon.

If you want to know what the stars have in store for you, don’t miss the predictions in the horoscope for October 13, 2022 for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.









Aries horoscope for October 13

The positive astral energy that you are receiving makes you feel powerful, safe, capable of everything. You are going to free yourself from the ties that were conditioning your life and you will connect with an inner force that will lead you to move mountains. You will be very open and accessible and you will have a special gift for relating and meeting new people.

Taurus horoscope for October 13

Today you have a power of seduction that attracts like a magnet and you will be unstoppable at an optimal moment so that some of your dreams come true and new feelings are awakened. Believe in yourself and in your ability to achieve what you set out to do because confidence will make you successful.

Gemini horoscope for October 13

Good astral vibrations attract luck into your life and make your mind clear and bright so you can act correctly. It is a good time to dedicate yourself more to your loved ones, to cultivate relationships and affection with your family and with your usual friends. The last quarter encourages you to clean up the past and get excited about the present.

Cancer horoscope for October 13

Surprises and news can come into your life and they will bring new opportunities that you will know how to take advantage of. The Moon in its last quarter phase helps you settle pending issues and you will feel free to bet heavily on yourself. In love, you may have the feeling that everything is going slower than you would like. Master your impatience

Leo’s horoscope for October 13

You will take things calmly, avoiding making hasty decisions, but with such strong determination and willpower that it will be difficult for you not to achieve what you set out to do. With Venus very well aspected, it is a propitious moment to make changes in love and get your life to stabilize. You will act bravely.

Virgo horoscope for October 13

With the Moon in its last quarter phase, changes can be triggered that can be a bit disconcerting, especially at first, but your mind will be more awake than ever and you will know how to make the best of the circumstances. In love you will be very conciliatory and you will pay more attention to what unites you than what separates you. Unexpected cash inflows.

Libra’s horoscope for October 13

You will go at your own pace, turning a deaf ear to criticism and opinions of others, without being conditioned by what others may think and focused on achieving something that excites you. The planet Jupiter is a very beneficial energy that drives you to be happy. You will have the ability to adapt to circumstances and feel satisfied with what you do.

Scorpio’s horoscope for October 13

Do not pay attention to negative comments that only destabilize you and go ahead with your initiatives because they can give you very favorable results. Some relationship or issue from the past may return to your life and you will have to decide if you want to resume it or turn the page. Your intuition will guide you to choose what suits you best. Follow your hunches.

Sagittarius horoscope for October 13

You may have a shock that takes away your peace of mind. Take the opportunity to relax and get away from responsibilities and tensions. The energy of the last quarter can trigger changes that bring new and renewing winds into your life. Originality is going to be one of your strengths in your relationships.

Capricorn’s horoscope for October 13

Unforeseen events may arise that will require all your intuition, cunning and diplomacy to solve them. A direct confrontation with those who want to create problems for you is not convenient for you, so put your skills into play to achieve it and smooth out the tensions. Contact with yours will open new paths and a different vision of life.

Aquarius horoscope for October 13

The energy of the last quarter helps you to remove from your life everything that is no longer worth it. It is about leaving vital space so that the new can enter, what will shape your new life. The Moon encourages you to trust yourself and move to get what you want. It will be difficult for you to show your emotions, perhaps for fear that others will not understand you.

Pisces horoscope for October 13

The last quarter can reduce your energies and bring out your insecurities. However, its renewing energy can also bring a breath of fresh air into your life and push you to start something new that is positive for you. The good aspects of Venus favor love and help you calm those inner storms that destabilize your life.