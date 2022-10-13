Amber Heard takes refuge under a new identity in a town in Spain, accompanied by her daughter and her girlfriend

Amber Heard was seen in Spain for the first time since her bitter defamation trial against Johnny Depp

American actress Amber Heard and actor Johnny Depp starred in one of the most mediatic trials of recent times. Following the verdict, Heard was found guilty of criminal libel. and although he stated that he would file an appeal against the sentence, he must pay a fine of more than 10 million dollars. The judicial procedure marked a before and after and it seems that now the actress seeks to balance her life by sharing free time with her family and establishing a new residence in Spain.

Amber Heard at 36 years old in a quiet environment with her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

It was recently learned that Heard had traveled to Europe for a mini vacation and was photographed on the streets of Palma de Mallorca, in Spain, in the company of her partner Bianca Butti and her little daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard. That was how, after a prolonged absence in front of the flashes, the protagonist of Aquaman It was seen walking and very relaxed. But as it turned out, her stay goes beyond a vacation and it seems that she became the new neighbor of Costitx, a town in Mallorca where she has rented a house; the actress she manifested on different occasions her love for Spain and she seems to have finally decided to settle there.

Fresh from her highly publicized and rather emotional libel trial against Johnny Depp, Amber was spotted in the Mallorcan sun

His new life is curiously accompanied by a change of identity, because they assure that his house is under the name of Martha Jane Cannary. Precisely this was the name of a renowned historical character of the late nineteenth century nicknamed “Calamity Jane”, an American frontier defender and professional explorer, recognized for having fought against American Indians. Without a doubt, she is a revolutionary reference that she now seems to use as an alter ego to start down a new path.

It seems that Amber is trying to forget everything, away from the emotional dramas of her televised court appearances.

However, as much as Amber wants to stay out of the media spotlight, the large number of controversies that it accumulates always keep it in the eye of the storm. The deep interest aroused by the aforementioned trial led to the emergence (at least for the time being) of two productions linked to that case. A few days ago, for example, the first advance of Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trialthe film adaptation -already available for the United States on the Tubi platform- that dramatizes the controversial legal process that confronted both Hollywood stars for weeks.

Depp, 59, won the lawsuit for the defamation accusation that he filed against his ex-partner, which determined that the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean was rewarded with 15 million dollars. In any case, he himself must pay her ex-partner 2 million dollars, for the counterclaim that she initiated.

On the other hand, HBO Max recently released a documentary miniseries about the case. Johnny vs. Amber: The Last Judgment tells the inside story of the litigation that took place around the world and was seen by millions of people on social media. With intimate access to Depp’s lawyers, legal experts and journalists, the series offers a forensic account of the key evidence and turning points in the case from both sides, allowing viewers to come to their own conclusions.

At the moment, Heard’s professional career seems to have been paralyzed, since she was not called for new productions, beyond the titles that she has pending release: aquaman and the lost kingdom Y On fire.

