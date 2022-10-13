Aislinn Derbez affirms that she was happy with her ex, but reveals the truth after a divorce – New Woman

Two years have passed since the separation between Aislinn Derbez and actor Mauricio Ochmann. One of the most magical couples on television, but it did not have a fairy tale ending, as they did not have a common goal beyond their daughter Kailin, who was born in 2018.

Eugenio Derbez’s eldest daughter talked about everything that divorce represented for her and what she learned. This Tuesday, October 11, she spoke the truth about her in the podcast The Magic of Chaos, in which she was as a guest to the actress Michelle Renaud.

He stated that one of the questions that his public asks him the most is about his divorce. She believes this is because they see that she is having a good time. She indicated that there are now many women who are having a terrible time or are in limbo of not knowing what to do with the relationship. She spoke about the questioning that is made of her, and that they believe that they see her as an empowered woman as a role model.

I was happy, but you abandon yourself

While Aislinn and Michelle talked and gave their point of view on toxic relationships, the interpreter of Elena De La Mora, in the series La casa de las flores, stated that their marriage was very beautiful, but the divorce came as a surprise.

“I was obsessed with a conscious love relationship that I was very careful about that. I was very happy, my relationship worked well. It was beautiful, we learned a lot (…) But you start to grow for different sides, you start to abandon yourself to please the other, and I think the same thing happened to both of us, ”explained Derbez.

He added that the vision of the two no longer coincided, although “we did not regret anything, it was wonderful, and unexpected for me. You have to respect whoever makes the decision.”

Harmonious relationship, but an irreconcilable separation

When asked why the relationship was so magical, what happened to make the divorce decision irrevocable, she maintained that, “sometimes, when the other person makes a decision, for whatever reason, and for more than do not understand it, you have to respect it, because if you love and if you really want things to flow, the other person is doing that for himself.

She narrated that she had to trust in life and that at some point she was able to take the position of the victim in the relationship, but she did not want to do so: “Yes, there were problems, but my head was not that serious. The challenge in my case was: ‘I have to let go because this person is asking me to, accept the situation as it is and respect that it is no longer in her head”.

lesson for life

Derbez said that he went to psychological therapy to overcome the pain and pointed out that “That was the most incredible lesson in life (…) I discovered that we were abandoning each other, but when you as a couple begin to abandon yourself, to leave your things, your world, you stop being that woman and it turns you into a pet”.

“After all this process, I realized that we fall in love with what we love most about ourselves, and not really about each other. (…) I missed the feeling of home, fun, magical adventure and cuddling, (…) I created my own home and gradually created that feeling of home, I created the situations that I liked to do with it the most. I turn back and realize that this feeling of fun was not given to me by him, I gave it to myself, “said the star.

Continuous: “It was my essence, because I see him and he doesn’t even have that life he had with me, he has a life that has nothing to do with it and that doesn’t even catch my attention. (…) What I loved most about that person is what I love most about myself, but I put it outside”.

toxic relationships

He noted that the couples that last the longest are those that do not have that exaggerated passion: “It happened to me that it was not a toxic relationship, but it was very passionate, with ups and downs and extreme passion.”

And he gave some tips to detect a toxic relationship that is “it is unconsciousness, from anxiety, traumas, shortcomings, from the feeling that without the other person you cannot, that you lack something and that other person is going to fill it.