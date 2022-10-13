Aesthetic medicine, a way to look good, with Clínica Femme

Nowadays, more and more people are looking to improve their image and physical appearance to feel more comfortable and confident. Faced with this situation, aesthetic medicine, through its non-invasive techniques, has become a great ally to recover well-being and improve general health.

Femme Clinic, dedicated to aesthetic medicine, is made up of a team of highly experienced professionals who know perfectly the needs and goals of today’s women. Her spirit of innovation and ongoing training has led her to develop a revolutionary aesthetic treatment for optimizing and improving people’s image.

A space specialized in aesthetic medicine: Clínica Femme

This aesthetic medicine clinic offers a space designed for the comfort and well-being of its clients. With state-of-the-art equipment for the development of multiple aesthetic treatmentsFemme opens the door to the possibility of improving the relationship with the image and thus enjoy the benefits of feeling comfortable and at ease with the appearance of the body.

One aspect of Clínica Femme to highlight is that its treatments are not focused on improving an area of ​​the face or body, but are distinguished by a comprehensive approach, designed to extract true youth from the interior to the surface.

In addition, the focus is always on its clients, their goals and how they want to look, so before any treatment, the team that makes up the company offers the necessary information along with the relevant professional recommendations to enhance the benefits and results. of each experience.

Comprehensive medicine and aesthetics for women

In this beauty center in Vigo, it goes beyond the mere stretching of wrinkles or fillers. Work from the depths to recover true youth. To do this, the treatments are applied to points necessary to stop premature aging: facial, body, capillary and pelvic floor.

Via non-invasive and revolutionary techniquessuch as non-surgical liposuction, capillary nutrition, intimate radiofrequency or magnetic muscle stimulation, at Femme they work with protocols that are perfectly adapted to each of the skin layers to be treated and the best medical cosmetic products, such as inductors and collagen threads. or botox.

They also have a complete portfolio of facial hyaluronic acidsbelonging to leading international brands of aesthetic medicine, ideal for dermal use, lip mucosa injection and superficial application in deeper or subcutaneous fat.

In the page Web of the company it is possible to access more information about the different aesthetic medicine treatments that it offers in order to achieve the desired image and youth naturally.



