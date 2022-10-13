Abinader at the cruise fair: Here you will have the best destinations and the best business opportunities

This Wednesday morning the President of the Republic, Louis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, officially started the 28th edition of the conference of Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) which is being held for the second time on Dominican soil.

In this event, which will take place from October 11 to 14 at the Jaragua hotel, 500 representatives from 40 countries, 14 shipping companies from the 23 members that make up the FCCA, and more than 60 cruise executives, including presidents , CEO and platinum members.

The Dominican head of state thanked the interest in uniting ties that all the representatives of the countries that make up the Caribbean have shown.

“As President of the Republic, I want to thank all of you for your interest and effort to strengthen our ties, continue working together and complete this successful journey,” Abinader said.

“Our country is today the leader in economic growth in the region, we have the highest levels of foreign investment in our history, month after month we break visitor records. We enjoy a climate of institutional, economic and social stability that few countries can exhibit in the region right now,” he said.

and added: “Here you will find the best destinations and also the best business opportunities.”

He stressed that Caribbean Cruise Association is a leading commercial, non-profit organization and is made up of 22 affiliated Cruise Companies, which operate more than one hundred ships, for which it is a “sign of excellence with an impeccable roadmap in favor of the sightseeing”.

Likewise, David Collado highlighted the importance of this “Cruise Summit” to strengthen this tourism segment in the country, which has been registering sustained growth.

“This meeting of the FCCA in our country will surely mark a before and after in the arrival in the cruise industry in the Dominican Republic, especially with the arrival of more tourists by sea,” said Minister Collado.

He affirmed that more and more cruise passengers continue to arrive in the Dominican Republic and pointed out the economic impact that their presence has in the different destinations.

President

Abinader assured them that no one will regret arriving in the Dominican Republic. He said that the country is in fashion and “we have returned to conquer the world from our shores and ports.”

“I always say it, and time and work will prove me right; the best is yet to come, and we will do it with all of you as allies,” President Abinader concluded.

The event was attended by the minister Administrative Clerk of the Presidency José Ignacio Paliza; the general director of the Dominican Port Authority, Jean Luis Rodríguez; the general administrator of the Banco de Reservas, Samuel Pereyra and the director of Politur, Brigadier General Minoru Matsunaga.

Similarly, the president of FCCA, Adam Cecerano; The ministers of Tourism from Honduras, Yadira Gómez; from Saint Lucia, Ernest Hilaire; from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Carlos James; of Saint Martin, Omar Ottley; of Saint Kitts, Marsha Henderson; from Barbados, Lisa Cummings; from the Cayman Islands, Kenneth Bryan and from Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett.

Also, the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje; the governor of Sinaloa, Mexico, Rubén Rocha; the Secretary of Tourism of Sinaloa, Mexico, Rosario Torres; the Parliamentary Secretary of the Bahamas, John Pinder II; the president of the Executive Port Commission of El Salvador, Federico Anliker López; the Virgin Islands Tourism Commissioner, Joseph Boschulte and the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Carlos Mercado.

In addition, directors of the tourist ports Romana Port, Sans Souci, Amber Cove, Taíno Bay, among others.